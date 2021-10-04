Samara Toole Joins The AZEK Company As Chief Marketing Officer

The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) ("AZEK" or the "Company"), the industry-leading manufacturer of beautiful, low-maintenance and environmentally sustainable outdoor living products, including TimberTech® decking and Versatex® and AZEK Trim®, has appointed Samara (Sam) Toole as the Company's Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). As a member of AZEK's leadership team, Toole will help strengthen the company's brand prominence and ensure consumers and customers have a stellar and consistent experience with the company.

"I knew early on that The AZEK Company truly lives by its core values, and one in particular resonated with me: it starts and ends with the customer. I've built a career on a customer-first philosophy and am excited to bring that to life with AZEK's industry-leading brands," Toole said. "As a best-in-class marketing team, we'll anticipate and understand our customers' expectations - and then surpass them. And we'll do it while also having a positive impact on the planet. That's a very powerful purpose to work toward."

Toole brings more than 20 years of experience driving growth and building brands for purpose-driven companies in the home, lifestyle, and consumer products industries. Most recently, Toole served as CMO of California Closets, where she drove significant growth by developing a sophisticated multi-touchpoint marketing strategy, up leveling ecommerce and marketing software tools, and overseeing the production of award-winning content. Prior to that, Toole served as the SVP of Marketing for Serena & Lily, a luxury lifestyle brand, among other senior-level roles in the lifestyle and consumer product categories.

"People want their outdoor living spaces to match the comfort and style of their indoor spaces. At AZEK, we help them do that without compromise, and Sam is the right leader to bring that to life across our brands," AZEK CEO Jesse Singh said. "In addition to her experience building dynamic marketing strategies, Sam brings a deep understanding of our target consumer and an ability to build an experience that meets their needs - in some cases before they even know they have them. Her entrepreneurial mindset will be a great resource, and I couldn't be more excited for her to join us on our journey."

The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) is the industry-leading designer and manufacturer of beautiful, low maintenance and environmentally sustainable outdoor living products, including TimberTech® decking and Versatex® and AZEK Trim®. Consistently recognized as the market leader in innovation, quality and aesthetics, products across AZEK's portfolio are made from up to 100% recycled material and primarily replace wood on the outside of homes, providing a long-lasting, eco-friendly, and stylish solution to consumers. Leveraging the talents of its approximately 1,700 employees and the strength of relationships across its value chain, The AZEK Company is committed to accelerating the use of recycled material in the manufacturing of its innovative products, keeping millions of pounds of waste out of landfills each year, and revolutionizing the industry to create a more sustainable future. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company operates manufacturing facilities in Ohio, Pennsylvania and Minnesota, and recently announced a new facility will open in Boise, Idaho. For additional information, please visit azekco.com.

