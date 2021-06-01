Sam's Club Brings Sampling Back To Clubs Nationwide

Sam's Club today announced the return of its sampling and demo program, Taste & Tips. Officially re-launching this week, Taste & Tips allows members to sample food and review products when they visit the club. Initially, Taste & Tips will take place on the weekends and in limited quantities, using new safety measures, such as sealed samples.

Sam's Club's sampling program has been an attraction in clubs for more than 35 years, but it was paused last March out of concern for the health and safety of members and associates during COVID-19.

"Over the past year, our members' shopping behaviors have evolved," said Megan Crozier, Chief Merchandising Officer, Sam's Club. "Today, more than ever, members want to do more than just shop when they come to our clubs - they want to have an experience. In addition to the return of Taste & Tips, we've planned new, immersive sampling experiences that add even more excitement to our clubs."

One such experience is the first-ever Member's Mark Summer Eats Food Truck. It will tour the central United States this summer, giving members a chance to experience the quality of Sam's Club's private brand, Member's Mark. The event will take sampling out of the club and into the parking lot with a food truck serving up hearty helpings of popular Member's Mark foods, like Member's Mark Angus Beef Cheeseburgers, Member's Mark Baked Beans with Brisket and Member's Mark Double Dipped Mini Ice Cream Bars.

Additionally, Sam's Club is testing new ways to sample items, such as roaming events that bring sampling directly to members as they checkout, visit the member services desk or use Sam's Club Curbside Pickup.

Sampling is available at all of Sam's Club's nearly 600 clubs in the United States. To find a location, visit www.SamsClub.com.

