SEONGNAM, South Korea, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sam Corporation, a resident of the Metaverse Hub Corporate Growth Center, participated in MWC 2021 4YFN held in Barcelona, Spain from June 28 (Mon) to July 1 (Thu) and introduced 'Story Creator,' a...

SEONGNAM, South Korea, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sam Corporation, a resident of the Metaverse Hub Corporate Growth Center, participated in MWC 2021 4YFN held in Barcelona, Spain from June 28 (Mon) to July 1 (Thu) and introduced 'Story Creator,' a smart story production platform.

The Story Creator introduced this time is a smart storyboard production platform that builds a storyboard with images on its own once users upload a scenario. It combines AI analysis and big data technologies. Users can freely imagine a story and create a storyboard through the Story Mode, and compose the storyboard using the Challenge Mode and the Remake Mode. It is available for both Android and iOS.

An official from Sam Corporation emphasized that, "Users can collaborate smoothly in a non-face-to-face environment through the story creator and generate revenue through content transactions. It is a platform that allows users to share profits transparently as the profits are allocated automatically according to the project contribution, when the revenue is generated according to storyboard distribution.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sam-corporation-to-participate-in-mwc-2021-4yfn-and-introduce-story-creator-301335362.html

SOURCE Sam Corporation