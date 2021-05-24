SaltFacial: A Novel Combination Therapy In Aesthetic Medicine And Reconstructive Surgery: Outperforms Old Standards For Aging Skin, Acne, Infection, & Wound Healing

CARDIFF, Calif., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A recently published "Research Article" in the Journal of Clinical and Cosmetic Dermatology by Gregory Chernoff, M.D., F.R.C.S.(C) of Chernoff Plastic Surgery, Indianapolis, IN highlights the overwhelming results of a multi-modality platform that has gained popularity and rapid traction in the medical-aesthetics market - The SaltFacial ®.

The purpose of the study was to examine the safety and potential efficacy of this new 3 technology platform (SaltFacial) as an effective single session treatment for anti-aging, acne, infection, and wound healing - as compared to microdermabrasion, hydrating facials, or topical therapy alone. The study examined 20 aging skin patients, 16 acne patients, 16 patients with post-surgical infection, and 40 patients with post-surgical edema, bruising, and actively healing wounds over 4-week follow up visits for 12 weeks.

Some impressive results from The SaltFacial study include:

In the Aging Skin Population - The SaltFacial proved more efficacious than microdermabrasion or hydrating facials in wrinkle reduction, pore size reduction, improved skin evenness, reduced oiliness, reduced pigmentation, and a reduction of unwanted blemishes. Patients had a much higher satisfaction rate with The SaltFacial. 80% reported being extremely satisfied, 10% were very satisfied and 10% were satisfied.

In the Acne Patient Population - acne-induced inflammation and erythema were reduced by 72.5% in The SaltFacial patients compared to 36.8% in patients treated with oral and topical antibiotics alone.

In the Post-Surgical Infection Patients - The SaltFacial's high-intensity LED light therapy reduced the mean days of recovery by 5.6 days - with full resolution of infection, inflammation, erythema, and pain at 5.8 days compared to the 11.4 days in patients treated with traditional culture-specific antibiotic therapy alone.

The results of this study show quantifiable evidence in The SaltFacial's ability to provide unparalleled results for treating a variety of aesthetic, medical, dermatologic, and surgical conditions.

