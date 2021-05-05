Salon Professionals Fight Skin Cancer

GARDEN CITY, N.Y., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- One out of five Americans will develop skin cancer during some time in their life. One person dies of melanoma, the deadliest skin cancer every 55 minutes. But if caught early, melanoma is curable.

Salon Professions fight Skin Cancer

People go to hair salons on average of every 6 weeks-more often than they would see a medical professional. Since salon professionals tend to areas of the body that are not easily visible for the client, such as scalp and back areas, they can potentially spot a worrisome new growth. This is critical because "finding a mole at the right time can save a life," according to Dr. Larissa Geskin, MD, FAAD, Columbia University.

Vincent Fodera of Salon Fodera and the Mollie Biggane Melanoma Foundation recently teamed up to create a social media outreach campaign encouraging those in the industry to avail themselves of a free online program "Skinny on Skin." The Impact Melanoma Foundation developed and produced this resource, which teaches salon professionals how to spot a lesion and have a corresponding conversation with their client encouraging them to seek medical care from a dermatologist. The Skin Cancer Action Team of the NY State Department of Health Cancer Consortium supports this initiative. Mr. Fodera urges those in his industry to do their part in preventing skin cancer by sharing their course completion certificate on social media and tagging as many salon professional friends as possible. #molliesfund #skinnyonskin

