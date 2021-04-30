Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. Announces Conference Call And Webcast To Discuss Second Quarter Financial Results On May 6, 2021

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH) ("the Company"), the leader in professional hair color, today announced that it will host a conference call and webcast on May 6, 2021, at 7:30 a.

A copy of the press release announcing the second quarter financial results is expected to be made available before the U.S. financial markets open on May 6, 2021, on the Company's website sallybeautyholdings.com/investor-relations. The earnings conference call and webcast will follow at 7:30 a.m. Central Time and will include a supplemental slide presentation. To view the supplemental slide presentation, please join at the following link SBH Q2 Earnings Presentation and enter the event password 2TErvPZw4S5.

This conference call and live webcast, which may include discussion of the Company's strategy, financial results and expectations, and other matters relating to its business, will be available to all investors. To listen to the conference call or live webcast, please join via telephone by dialing from the United States, (844) 867-6169 (International: (409) 207-6975) and reference the access code 6806264 or follow this link to the live webcast sallybeautyholdings.com/investor-relations. The teleconference will be held in a "listen-only" mode for all participants other than the Company's sell-side and buy-side investment professionals.

A replay of the earnings conference call will be available on May 6, 2021, starting at 10:30 a.m. Central Time until May 13, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. Central Time and replay access may be dialed from the United States by using (866) 207-1041 or from international locations by using (402) 970-0847 and referencing the access code 3919224. In addition, a website replay will be available on sallybeautyholdings.com/investor-relations.

About Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc..

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (SBH) - Get Report, as the leader in professional hair color, sells and distributes professional beauty supplies globally through its Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group businesses. The Company operates approximately 5,000 stores, including 142 franchised locations. Sally Beauty Supply stores offer up to 8,000 products for hair color, hair care, skin care, and nails through proprietary brands such as Ion®, Generic Value Products®, Beyond the Zone® and Silk Elements® as well as professional lines such as Wella®, Clairol®, OPI®, Conair® and Hot Shot Tools®. Beauty Systems Group stores, branded as CosmoProf® or Armstrong McCall® stores, along with its outside sales consultants, sell up to 10,500 professionally branded products including Paul Mitchell®, Wella®, Matrix®, Schwarzkopf®, Kenra®, Goldwell®, Joico® and CHI®, intended for use in salons and for resale by salons to retail consumers. For more information about Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc., please visit https://www.sallybeautyholdings.com/.

