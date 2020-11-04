Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. Announces Conference Call And Webcast To Discuss Fourth Quarter Financial Results On November 12, 2020

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (SBH) - Get Report ("the Company") announces today that it will host a conference call and webcast on November 12, 2020, at 7:30 a.m. Central Time to discuss fourth quarter financial results.

A copy of the press release announcing the fourth quarter financial results is expected to be made available before the U.S. financial markets open on November 12, 2020, on the Company's website sallybeautyholdings.com/investor-relations. The earnings conference call and webcast will follow at 7:30 a.m. Central Time and will include a supplemental slide presentation. To view the supplemental slide presentation, please join at the following link SBH Q4 Earnings Presentation.

This conference call and live webcast, which may include discussion of the Company's strategy, financial results and expectations, and other matters relating to its business, will be available to all investors. To listen to the conference call or live webcast, please join via telephone by dialing from the United States, (844) 867-6169 (International: (409) 207-6975) and reference the access code 4004457 or follow this link to the live webcast sallybeautyholdings.com/investor-relations. The teleconference will be held in a "listen-only" mode for all participants other than the Company's sell-side and buy-side investment professionals.

A replay of the earnings conference call will be available on November 12, 2020, starting at 10:30 a.m. Central Time until November 19, 2020, at 11:59 p.m. Central Time and replay access may be dialed from the United States by using (866) 207-1041 or from international locations by using (402) 970-0847 and referencing the access code 4087901. In addition, a website replay will be available on sallybeautyholdings.com/investor-relations.

Announcement of Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will hold its annual meeting of stockholders on January 28, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. (Central). This year's meeting will be done in a virtual format due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The Board of Directors has also set November 30, 2020, as the record date for determination of stockholders entitled to vote at the annual meeting.

About Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (SBH) - Get Report is an international specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies with revenues of approximately $3.9 billion annually. Through the Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group businesses, the Company sells and distributes through 5,062 stores, including 158 franchised units, and has operations throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Chile, Peru, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Spain and Germany. Sally Beauty Supply stores offer up to 8,000 products for hair color, hair care, skin care, and nails through proprietary brands such as Ion ®, Generic Value Products ®, Beyond the Zone ® and Silk Elements ® as well as professional lines such as Wella ®, Clairol ®, OPI ®, Conair ® and Hot Shot Tools ®. Beauty Systems Group stores, branded as CosmoProf or Armstrong McCall stores, along with its outside sales consultants, sell up to 10,500 professionally branded products including Paul Mitchell ®, Wella ®, Matrix ®, Schwarzkopf ®, Kenra ®, Goldwell ®, Joico ® and CHI ®, intended for use in salons and for resale by salons to retail consumers. For more information about Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc., please visit sallybeautyholdings.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201104005611/en/