Sally Beauty Holdings Debuts Rewards-Driven Credit Card Program

DENTON, Texas, Aug. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sally Beauty Supply and Cosmo Prof today announced the rollout of the brands' first ever credit card program, giving shoppers more ways than ever to unlock rewards. Anyone can apply for the Sally Beauty Rewards Credit Card, while the Cosmo Prof Rewards Credit Card is designed for beauty industry professionals and can be used to make purchases and receive benefits across both Cosmo Prof and Sally Beauty stores. Both cards offer unique benefits including discounts and increased reward dollar earning potential.

"The launch of our two new credit card programs makes it easier than ever for customers to shop with us and enjoy exclusive benefits," said Aaron Alt, President of Sally Beauty Supply and Chief Financial Officer. "We're particularly excited about providing options for both professionals and consumers within Sally Beauty, while giving pros the ability to shop across our entire network of stores."

Sally Beauty card holders will be eligible for elevated perks, taking the rewards program they know and love to the next level. Sally Beauty Rewards members sign up with just their email address to earn Beauty Marks, with 10 Marks awarded for each dollar spent. With the launch of the rewards-driven credit card, both Sally Beauty and Cosmo Prof card holders receive instant access to benefits, starting with an immediate $20 off their purchase of $50 or more when they open and use their credit card. Both cards will garner 2.5 additional Beauty Marks for each dollar spent at Sally Beauty.

Sally Beauty Rewards Credit Card holders can expect a variety of unique benefits, such as free shipping on all orders with no minimum purchase, a birthday reward, a surprise gift on the anniversary of opening an account and more.

The Cosmo Prof Rewards Credit Card offers a new rewards program for professionals with two tiers of benefits, Gold and Platinum. Customers with the Cosmo Prof Rewards Credit Card are automatically enrolled in the Gold Tier and receive a standing three percent discount at Cosmo Prof. At the Platinum Tier, customers earn free shipping on purchases of $150 or more after reaching the $4,000 mark in a year. As an added benefit, customers with the Cosmo Prof Rewards Credit Card can also make purchases and earn Beauty Marks at Sally Beauty.

"The Cosmo Prof rewards program offers even more benefits to our valued professionals who are relying on us to help them get back to business in this post-COVID environment," said Mark Spinks, President of Beauty Systems Group.

About Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (SBH) - Get Report is an international specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies with revenues of approximately $3.9 billion annually. Through the Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group businesses, the Company sells and distributes through 5,062 stores, including 158 franchised units, and has operations throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Chile, Peru, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Spain and Germany. Sally Beauty Supply stores offer up to 8,000 products for hair color, hair care, skin care, and nails through proprietary brands such as Ion®, Generic Value Products®, Beyond the Zone® and Silk Elements® as well as professional lines such as Wella®, Clairol®, OPI®, Conair® and Hot Shot Tools®. Beauty Systems Group stores, branded as CosmoProf® or Armstrong McCall® stores, along with its outside sales consultants, sell up to 10,500 professionally branded products including Paul Mitchell®, Wella®, Matrix®, Schwarzkopf®, Kenra®, Goldwell®, Joico® and CHI®, intended for use in salons and for resale by salons to retail consumers. For more information about Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc., please visit https://www.sallybeautyholdings.com/.

