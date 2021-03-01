Sally Beauty Holdings Announces Participation At The Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (SBH) - Get Report ("the Company") today announced it will participate in the Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference. The Company will be presenting at 10:00 AM ET on March 2, 2021. Presenters will include Chris Brickman, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Marlo Cormier, Chief Financial Officer. The presentation will be webcast live at the following link SBH Webcast.

About Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (SBH) - Get Report, as the leader in professional hair color, sells and distributes professional beauty supplies globally through its Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group businesses. The Company operates more than 5,000 stores, including 142 franchised locations. Sally Beauty Supply stores offer up to 8,000 products for hair color, hair care, skin care, and nails through proprietary brands such as Ion®, Generic Value Products®, Beyond the Zone® and Silk Elements® as well as professional lines such as Wella®, Clairol®, OPI®, Conair® and Hot Shot Tools®. Beauty Systems Group stores, branded as CosmoProf® or Armstrong McCall® stores, along with its outside sales consultants, sell up to 10,500 professionally branded products including Paul Mitchell®, Wella®, Matrix®, Schwarzkopf®, Kenra®, Goldwell®, Joico® and CHI®, intended for use in salons and for resale by salons to retail consumers. For more information about Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc., please visit https://www.sallybeautyholdings.com/.

