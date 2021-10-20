Sallie Mae Increases Dividend On Common Stock, Declares Dividends On Preferred Stock Series B

Sallie Mae® (Nasdaq: SLM), formally SLM Corporation, today announced an increase to its 2021 fourth-quarter dividend on its common stock from $0.

Sallie Mae® (Nasdaq: SLM), formally SLM Corporation, today announced an increase to its 2021 fourth-quarter dividend on its common stock from $0.03 to $0.11 per share. The company also announced a 2021 fourth-quarter dividend on its Preferred Stock Series B of $0.45955 per share.

Both common stock and preferred stock dividends will be paid on Dec. 15, 2021, to the respective stockholders of record at the close of business on Dec. 3, 2021.

