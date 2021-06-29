Salesforce Announces Issuance Of Inaugural Sustainability Bond

Salesforce (CRM) - Get Report, the global leader in CRM, today announced the pricing of its inaugural Sustainability Bond offering, totaling $1 billion, which was part of a $8 billion underwritten public offering of senior notes.

As outlined in the Salesforce Sustainable Bond Framework, Salesforce intends to allocate an amount equal to the net proceeds to finance or refinance, in whole or in part, one or more projects related to nine green and social eligible project categories.

Green eligible project categories include: Technology for Climate Action, Green Buildings, Renewable Energy, Pollution Prevention & Control, Nature-Based Solutions and Sustainable Water Management. Social eligible project categories include: Technology for Social Good, Commitment to Racial Equality, and Socioeconomic Advancement & Empowerment.

To view the Salesforce Sustainable Bond Framework, and for more information, visit investor.salesforce.com/sustainablebondframework.

About Salesforce

Forward Looking Statements

"Safe harbor" statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release contains forward-looking statements about Salesforce's financial and operating results, which may include expected GAAP and non-GAAP financial and other operating and non-operating results, including revenue, net income, earnings per share, operating cash flow growth, operating margin, expected revenue growth, expected current remaining performance obligation growth, expected tax rates, stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of purchased intangibles, shares outstanding, market growth, environmental, social and governance goals, expected capital allocation, including mergers and acquisitions, capital expenditures and other investments, expectations regarding closing contemplated acquisitions and contributions from acquired companies. The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involves risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If any such risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, our results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements it makes.

Further information on these and other risk and uncertainties relating to Salesforce can be found in the preliminary prospectus supplement relating to the offering and its reports filed on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K and in other filings Salesforce makes with the SEC from time to time and available at www.sec.gov.

