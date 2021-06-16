Sales On HiBid Top Half A Million Lots Last Week, With Large Estate And Car Museum Auctions Now Underway

OCALA, Fla., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

In the week ending June 13th, 2021, HiBid.com facilitated the sale of more than half a million lots in a combined total of 1,294 online-only and webcast auctions. These auctions generated over $46 million in gross auction proceeds, with 884,400 bidders placing 1.46 million bids per day, on average. Currently, antique cars and road signs, an assortment of late-model vehicles, a vintage telephone, a cast-iron grill, coins, vintage toys and housewares, jewelry, boats, and real estate are among the thousands of lots up for bidding.

HiBid.com brings buyers and sellers together every day with a wide-ranging selection of items across hundreds of categories that appeal to bidders across the globe. HiBid.com is fully integrated with Auction Flex, providing auctioneers with a comprehensive auction management platform that supports internet-only auctions, webcast auctions, and absentee bidding.

June 7th-13th HiBid.com HighlightsGross Auction Proceeds: $46,129,255Gross Merchandise Volume: $71,429,766Lots Sold: 511,737Online-Only Auctions: 1,201Webcast Auctions: 93Average Bidders Per Day: 884,400Average Bids Per Day: 1.46 million

Greenway Car Museum Auction Estate of Bill DavisAuction Type: Live WebcastDates: June 1st-26thSeller: Fisher Realty and Auction View Auction Items

2-Estate Huge Combo "Beer Cans To HVAC To Jewelry" SaleAuction Type: Online-OnlyDates: May 7th-June 24thSeller: Bumblebee Auction View Auction Items

June 24th Estate AuctionAuction Type: Live WebcastDates: May 24th-June 24thSeller: Chupps Auction & Real Estate Company View Auction Items

About HiBid and Auction FlexHiBid is an online auction platform supporting webcast auctions, internet-only auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is available as both a private-label solution and a portal. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex, the market leader in auction software for live auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. HiBid and Auction Flex were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly. They are products of Sandhills Global, the technology company behind AuctionTime.com and numerous industry-focused brands.

