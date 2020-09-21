Salem Media To Host First Ever Virtual Pastor Appreciation Event Featuring Today's Leading Names In Christian Teaching & Music

Salem Media Group, Inc. (SALM) - Get Report announces their first ever Virtual Pastor Appreciation Event featuring a lineup of today's leading voices in ministry and music including John MacArthur, Chuck Swindoll, Alistair Begg, Tony Evans, Robert Jeffress, Greg Laurie, Allen Jackson, Bryan Chapell, Samuel Rodriguez and Paul Cannings. Worship artists performing will include Matthew West, Natalie Grant, for King & Country, Mandisa and many more!

Beginning on Thursday October 1, 2020 and releasing each Thursday throughout October, pastors will experience a robust, gospel-minded presentation created and customized just for them. This weekly online event will feature prayer, worship and a powerful word of encouragement and edification tailored to the pastor's heart.

During a time of widespread pandemic, national quarantine and civil unrest, leaders of the church serve as a vital source of support to their local community. Whether actively serving in part-time or full-time ministry - or in training to step into a pastoral role - Salem Media understands that pastors do not take their call into ministry lightly. In response to their commitment to servitude, Salem wants to encourage, equip and edify pastors during the entire month of October.

"For more than two decades, Salem has hosted hundreds of live and in-person Pastor Appreciation events across the country. We love pastors and greatly appreciate the love and care they provide to their congregations, communities and beyond. However, this year, with the pandemic, that simply has not been possible. That's why we've assembled such an amazing array of content which will speak directly to pastors and which can be easily accessed online," said Christopher Gould, Senior Vice President of National Program Development & Ministry Relations. "We believe Jesus Christ designed His church and He will build it - and He does that through local pastors in local churches. We want to come alongside these pastors and ministry leaders to encourage them as they serve God faithfully and lead the church."

Salem President of Broadcast David Santrella said, "Salem's Pastor Appreciation events are a highlight of the year for us and the pastors we serve. COVID-19 may have stopped a lot of activities, but thanks to the creativity of our team, we will still have the opportunity to let our pastors know how much we love and appreciate them. This online series of events has the potential to reach even more pastors through the various channels of digital content delivery."

All pastors are invited and encouraged to commit this time to their calendar now - and share with their peers in ministry. The event is free but registration is required. Visit Pastors.SalemSurround.com for more details.

ABOUT SALEM MEDIA GROUP:

Salem Media Group is America's leading multimedia company specializing in Christian and conservative content, with media properties comprising radio, digital media and book and newsletter publishing. Each day Salem serves a loyal and dedicated audience of listeners and readers numbering in the millions nationally. With its unique programming focus, Salem provides compelling content, fresh commentary and relevant information from some of the most respected figures across the Christian and conservative media landscape. Learn more about Salem Media Group, Inc. at www.salemmedia.com, Facebook and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200921005245/en/