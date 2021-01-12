Salem Media Group, Inc. To Present At NobleCon17

Salem Media Group, Inc. (SALM) - Get Report, announced today that it will present virtually at the NobleCon17 - Noble Capital Markets' Seventeenth Annual Institutional Investor Conference on Wednesday, January 20 th at 11:15am Pacific Time. The conference is virtual, with no cost, obligation or restrictions to attend: www.noblecon17.com.

A high-definition, video webcast of the presentation will be available the following day on the Company's website www.salemmedia.com and as part of the complete catalog of presentations available at Noble Capital Markets' Conference website www.nobleconference.com and on Channelchek: www.channelchek.com the investor portal created by Noble. The webcast and presentation will be archived on the NobleCon website and on Channelchek.com for 90 days following the event.

