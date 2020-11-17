Salarius Pharmaceuticals To Participate In A.G.P.'s Virtual Healthcare Symposium

HOUSTON, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLRX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing potential new medicines for patients with pediatric cancers, solid tumors and other cancers, today announced its chief executive officer, David Arthur, will participate in A.G.P.'s Virtual Healthcare Symposium on Thursday, November 19, 2020.

Mr. Arthur will host virtual one-on-one meetings with investors registered to attend the conference to discuss Salarius' business, recent achievements, and anticipated clinical milestones. The Company's lead drug candidate, seclidemstat, is an oral medication that inhibits lysine-specific demethylase 1 (LSD1), an enzyme that is over-produced in some cancers and can promote disease progression. Seclidemstat is being studied in two ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trials — the first, in patients with relapsed or refractory Ewing sarcoma, a deadly bone and soft tissue cancer primarily diagnosed in children and young adults, and the second, in patients with advanced solid tumors (AST). Early clinical data suggests that that patients can be treated at dose levels that produce drug concentrations similar to concentrations where seclidemstat showed anti-tumor activity in preclinical models.

Salarius previously disclosed that a refractory Ewing sarcoma patient treated with seclidemstat for six months demonstrated a reduction of over 80% in prospectively defined target lesions. Target lesions generally represent a patient's largest measurable tumors.

About Salarius PharmaceuticalsSalarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing cancer therapies for patients that need them the most. Salarius' lead candidate, seclidemstat, is being studied as a potential treatment for pediatric cancers, solid tumors and other cancers with limited treatment options. Seclidemstat is currently in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for relapsed/refractory Ewing sarcoma, for which it has received Fast Track Designation, Orphan Drug Designation and Rare Pediatric Disease Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Salarius is also developing seclidemstat for several cancers with high unmet medical need, with a second Phase 1/2 clinical study in advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers. Salarius previously disclosed that a refractory Ewing sarcoma patient treated with seclidemstat for six months demonstrated a reduction of over 80% in prospectively defined target lesions. Target lesions generally represent a patient's largest measurable tumors. However, at eight weeks, an increase in non-target lesions resulted in an overall patient classification of progressive disease as defined by Response Evaluation Criteria in Solid Tumors (RECIST). Salarius has received financial support from the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation to advance the Ewing sarcoma clinical program and was also the recipient of an $18.7 million Product Development Award from the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT). For more information, please visit salariuspharma.com or follow the Company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by terms such as "will," "could," "believe," "plan," "will," "expect," "target," and similar terms or expressions or the negative thereof. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, the potential of seclidemstat as a potential treatment for Ewing-related sarcomas; the ability of seclidemstat to demonstrate drug activity; the ability of and degree to which seclidemstat could have a significant impact on the treatment of Ewing sarcoma, as well as other sarcomas with related Ewing sarcoma biology; and the safety profile of seclidemstat in any indication. Salarius may not actually achieve the plans, carry out the intentions or meet the expectations or objectives disclosed in the forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results and performance to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: the ability of Salarius to raise additional capital to meet its business operational needs and to achieve its business objectives and strategy; Salarius' ability to project future capital needs and cash utilization; available sources of cash, including from CPRIT and its equity line; future clinical trial results; that the results of studies and clinical trials may not be predictive of future clinical trial results; the sufficiency of Salarius' intellectual property protection; risks related to the drug development and the regulatory approval process; the competitive landscape and other industry-related risks; market conditions which may impact the ability of Salarius access capital under its equity line; the possibility of unexpected expenses or other uses of Salarius' cash resources; and other risks described in Salarius' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those under the heading "Risk Factors." The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on management's assumptions and estimates as of such date. Salarius disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

