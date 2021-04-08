Saks OFF 5TH Commits To Going Fur-Free By End Of Fiscal 2022

NEW YORK, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Saks OFF 5TH has committed to stop selling products made using animal fur through a phased approach by the end of fiscal 2022 on January 28, 2023.

Molly Taylor, Chief Merchant, Saks OFF 5TH, said, "As a leading authority for fashion in the luxury off-price space, we are committed to delivering a relevant assortment that aligns with the values of our customers and the communities we serve. We continue to leverage consumer preferences to inform our decisions and overarching strategy, and the sale of fur is a timely social issue. The decision to eliminate fur from our assortment is a proactive and powerful stance for us to take for our business and society at large."

Saks OFF 5TH will also work closely with vendor partners to phase out the sale of fur products both online and in its US and Canadian stores by the end of fiscal 2022.

This decision will eliminate the sale of products made from animals that were raised for the use of their fur or those made with fur from wild animals. Shearling, goatskin, cattle hide, down, feathers, leather and faux fur products will continue to be sold online and in stores.

