Saks Fifth Avenue Launches "Register To Vote At Saks"

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of National Voter Registration Day, Saks Fifth Avenue is launching "Register to Vote at Saks" at its iconic New York flagship store and online. In partnership with nonpartisan organizations HeadCount and Vote.org, Saks Fifth Avenue is utilizing its platform to foster voter accessibility and rights by providing a seamless experience to prepare for the upcoming election. To further awareness of this important cause, Saks is also dedicating their Fifth Avenue window display to call upon the community to take action and vote while celebrating relevant historic milestones.

"As an iconic brand, Saks has a responsibility to use our voice to champion issues that matter to society," said Emily Essner, Chief Marketing Officer, Saks Fifth Avenue. "While we have a long-standing history of platforming a number of meaningful causes, using our influence to drive home the importance of voting and encouraging our community to take action is a first. We are pleased to be a part of a movement that inspires Americans to get involved and make their voices heard."

As part of the initiative, Saks Fifth Avenue is making Election Day a paid holiday for all U.S. corporate associates. In addition, the company will work with associates in its stores, as well as distribution and fulfillment centers, to coordinate schedules to enable them to get to the polls.

NEW YORK STORE AND DIGITAL ACTIVATIONSThrough Friday, October 9, individuals are invited to visit the second floor of the New York flagship store, where they can register to vote, complete absentee ballot applications and check their registration status. Expert nonpartisan representatives from HeadCount will be onsite to walk visitors through the registration process and answer any voting-related questions.

On Saks.com, visitors can register to vote, check their registration status and access an absentee ballot application through technology provided by Vote.org, which helps to simplify voter engagement, increase turnout and strengthen American democracy. The online voting experience is available at saks.com/registertovote.

In addition, influencer and activist Thania Peck of @CatcherInTheStyle , will take over Saks's Instagram as part of its #VoicesWithSaks series. Thania will take followers inside the store to demonstrate the ease of the registration process and discuss the significance of casting your vote, as well as provide followers with additional nonpartisan resources to make informed voting decisions.

WINDOW DESIGNThe iconic center six windows on Fifth Avenue spell out "VOTE" and are designed to highlight key milestones over the course of U.S. voting history.

They will highlight key voting milestones, including:

The 19th Amendment granting many women the right to vote in 1920 - this year marks its 100th anniversary

1965's Voting Rights Act, removing discriminatory barriers that kept many people of color from voting

The 1971 passing of the 26th Amendment, lowering the voting age to 18

Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990, ensuring all polling stations are accessible to voters with disabilities

Additionally, the final two windows encourage visitors to take action in the 2020 election and exercise their right to vote. The window design will be on display through Friday, October 9.

