Saints & Sinners Returns For All New Season Sunday, April 11 At 9:00 P.m. ET/PT On Bounce

ATLANTA, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bounce, the first and only broadcast and multi-platform entertainment network serving African Americans, will take viewers back to all the drama of Cypress, Georgia starting this Sunday, April 11 as the mega-hit original series Saints & Sinners returns for an all new fifth season. New episodes will premiere Sunday nights at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT and pickup following the events of the first-ever Saints & Sinners movie Judgment Day which aired in February.

Set against the backdrop of a large southern church, Saints & Sinners centers around the pursuit of power, intertwined with greed, deception, corruption, compromising sexual affairs and murder. The new season welcomes Gregory Alan Williams ( Greenleaf, Chicago Med) to the cast where he'll join the ensemble toplined by Vanessa Bell Calloway and Clifton Powell. Tray Chaney, Keith Robinson, J.D. Williams, Jasmine Burke, Dawn Halfkenny, Karon Joseph Riley and Christian Keyes return as series regulars.

Leading up to the new season premiere, Bounce will air daily marathons of the complete Saints & Sinners series:

Thursday, April 8 Season 1 (1:00 - 9:00 p.m. )

) Friday, April 9 Season 2 (1:00 - 9:00 p.m. )

Season 2 (1:00 - ) Saturday, April 10 Season 3 (1:00 - 9:00 p.m. )

Season 3 (1:00 - ) Sunday, April 11 Season 4 ( 11:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. )

Season 4 ( - ) Sunday, April 11 Saints & Sinners: Judgment Day (7:00 - 9:00 p.m. )

All times Eastern.

All previous episodes of the series - including ratings-record breaker Judgment Day - are available for viewing anytime on Bounce's streaming service Brown Sugar . New episodes from this season will be added Mondays after they premiere on Bounce.

Saints & Sinners is produced in partnership with Swirl Film's Eric Tomosunas & Ron Robinson ( Behind the Movement: The Rosa Parks Story, Love Under New Management: The Miki Howard Story, Tales, Pride & Prejudice). Nigel Campbell serves as the showrunner/executive producer of the series.

Bounce features a mix of original series, movies and specials, off-network series, theatrical motion pictures, live sports and events with programming seen over-the-air, on cable, on DISH channel 359, over-the-air, over-the-top on Roku®, on mobile devices via the Bounce and Brown Sugar apps and on the web via BounceTV.com. Bounce and Brown Sugar are both a part of The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP) - Get Report.

Contact: Jim Weiss 770-672-6504 Jim.weiss@scripps.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/saints--sinners-returns-for-all-new-season-sunday-april-11-at-900-pm-etpt-on-bounce-301265295.html

SOURCE Bounce