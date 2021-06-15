Saint Leo University Selects Regent Education To Automate Financial Aid Processing To Support Enrollment Growth And Improve The Student Experience

FREDERICK, Md., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Saint Leo University has selected Regent Education to automate its financial aid processing to support enrollment growth and improve the student experience. Saint Leo will replace its legacy verification and term-based financial aid management system with Regent's comprehensive Financial Aid Management Suite to increase financial aid processing efficiency and better support its diverse program calendars and academic years.

Saint Leo University is one of the largest Catholic universities in the nation, offering 57 undergraduate and graduate-level degree programs to more than 18,200 students each year. It offers a residential campus in the Tampa Bay area, 16 education centers in five states, and an online program for students anywhere. Saint Leo's education centers and online programs provide the same quality and depth of the courses offered at the traditional campus in Florida. The only difference is that they are delivered in a way in which adult learners study, participate, and thrive.

To support convenient and flexible programs to meet all its students' unique needs, Saint Leo runs diverse program calendars and academic years - specifically a standard academic year (SAY) and a borrower-based academic year (BBAY). The ability to efficiently scale both is why Saint Leo turned to Regent Education, which offers the only independent financial aid solution to automate traditional and non-traditional enrollment programs concurrently.

"Financial aid plays an important role in helping all of our students attend the university," said Dr. Melinda Clark, associate vice president of Student Financial Services. "We are excited about our partnership with Regent for implementation of the full Regent Financial Aid suite. By using Regent's automated process, students will receive crucial financial information quickly in a student-friendly format."

"Our comprehensive financial automation suite will enable Saint Leo to automate both its SAY and BBAY enrollment programs to increase efficiency, support enrollment growth, and improve the student experience," said Jim Hermens, CEO of Regent Education. "We couldn't be happier to be partnering with Saint Leo. It's for institutions like Saint Leo that we built and continue to enhance our financial aid solutions."

Saint Leo rolled out phase 1 of the new application this month to support the upcoming financial aid year processing.

About Saint Leo University Saint Leo University is one of the largest Catholic universities in the nation, offering 57 undergraduate and graduate-level degree programs to more than 18,200 students each year. Founded in 1889 by Benedictine monks, the private, nonprofit university is known for providing a values-based education to learners of all backgrounds and ages in the liberal arts tradition. Saint Leo is regionally accredited and offers a residential campus in the Tampa Bay region of Florida, 16 education centers in five states, and an online program for students anywhere. The university is home to more than 98,000 alumni.

About Regent EducationRegent Education is a leading provider of SaaS solutions that simplify the financial aid process for higher education institutions offering traditional and nontraditional enrollment models. Regent offers a suite of solutions encompassing the automation of financial aid management, verification processes, student financial planning, and state financial aid application. Regent's financial aid management solutions offer institutions an unprecedented ability to automate the financial aid process to increase efficiency, mitigate compliance risks, expand enrollment, improve the student experience, and enhance financial management and financial aid lifecycle visibility. To learn more about Regent Education, visit https://regenteducation.com.

