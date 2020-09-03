Saina Health Launches InstaHealth™ First-of-Its-Kind Health Record Collection & Sharing For Patients

You never know when you might go into the hospital. Protect your health with InstaHealth™, own and share all your medical records at your fingertip with doctors and telemedicine.

MENLO PARK, Calif., Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Saina Health today announced the launch of a powerful, interactive health data management tool called InstaHealth ™. Eliminating inefficient, antiquated technologies such as fax and legacy EMR systems, InstaHealth ™ provides peace of mind and convenience by freeing patients from cumbersome health record collection processes. It allows physicians to gain instant access to complete patient histories with all underlying conditions, making it the perfect tool during the pandemic, at a time when emergency rooms see unprecedented numbers of patients and there has never been greater need for efficiency.

The full suite of InstaHealth ™ services is currently being offered to COVID-19 infected subscribers for free.

"InstaHealth ™ is an easy-to-navigate graphic summary and health timeline that can be shared with physicians for a regular office visit, or a second opinion, telemedicine, or consultation," explains Amin Mobasher, CEO of Saina Health. "Currently, patients in California, Arizona, and Texas can subscribe for InstaHealth ™ with a full roll-out expected over next month with the addition of new features and benefits."

The first such tool of its kind, patients can quickly and easily sign up, select the clinical locations they have visited, and authorize release of their records. No follow-ups or wait times are needed, since Saina Health does all the groundwork.

"Comprehensive access to personal health records should be an assumed right," says Sameer Sood, Saina Health Medical advisor and a primary care physician who has treated patients in the ER, clinic and over telemedicine. " Understanding risk factors and sharing of health data in this new age of COVID-19 and telemedicine is more important now than ever."

The company's essential services are free for all, while premium services range from $11.99- $25.99 a month for additional features and multiple family members.

About Saina Health

Digital healthcare company Saina Health is committed to making exceptional care effortless and easier for patients with InstaHealth ™ services, a powerful, interactive health data management tool for patients. The company prides itself on putting patients and their family members first at every interaction, placing every member at the center and in control of their own health.

