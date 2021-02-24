SailPoint To Participate Morgan Stanley Technology, Media And Telecom Conference

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SAIL), the leader in identity security, today announced that their CEO Mark McClain and CFO Jason Ream will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference on...

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SAIL) - Get Report, the leader in identity security, today announced that their CEO Mark McClain and CFO Jason Ream will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference on Wednesday, March 3 at 9:30 a.m. ET.

The presentation will be webcast live at https://investors.sailpoint.com. A replay of the presentations will be made available for a limited time.

About SailPoint

SailPoint is the leader in identity security for the cloud enterprise. We're committed to protecting businesses from the inherent risk that comes with providing technology access across today's diverse and remote workforce. Our identity security solutions secure and enable thousands of companies worldwide, giving our customers unmatched visibility into the entirety of their digital workforce, ensuring that each worker has the right access to do their job - no more, no less. With SailPoint as foundational to the security of their business, our customers can provision access with confidence, protect business assets at scale and ensure compliance with certainty.

Stay up-to-date on SailPoint by following us on Twitter and LinkedIn and by subscribing to the SailPoint blog.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210224005073/en/