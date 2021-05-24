SailPoint Recognized As The 2021 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice For Identity Governance And Administration

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SAIL) - Get Report, the leader in enterprise identity security, has been recognized as the May 2021 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Identity Governance & Administration (IGA). The Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice distinction recognizes the vendors who are the highly rated by their customers through submitted reviews.

The Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice distinction is based entirely on feedback and ratings from end-users who have purchased, implemented or used IGA solutions like SailPoint's Identity Platform. This is the second year that Gartner has published the Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for IGA report; SailPoint was the only IGA vendor to receive this distinction last year and for the 2021 report, SailPoint has once again received the Customers' Choice recognition. As of March 31, 2021, SailPoint has an overall rating of 4.4 out of 5.0 in the Identity Governance and Administration market based on 179 reviews in the last 12 months - the most of any other vendor included in the report.

"When enterprises select SailPoint to fuel their identity security program, they aren't just selecting a vendor, they are selecting a company who will partner with them throughout their identity journey - fanatically focused on their success at every step of the way," said Meredith Blanchar, SVP Customer Success, SailPoint. "They also choose SailPoint because we will take them to the next generation of enterprise identity security; they are very much choosing us for our current breadth and depth and are excited about our innovation plan over the next 2-4 years."

Blanchar continued, "The reviews our customers gave us that helped us receive the Customers' Choice for IGA distinction for a second year running showcase our ability to deliver enterprise-class SaaS identity security that evolves and scales to meet the dynamic needs of their business. This distinction is a welcomed reinforcement that SailPoint is not just in the business of identity security for the cloud enterprise, we're in the business of delivering identity security success for our customers every single day."

To qualify for the "Customers' Choice" distinction, Gartner requires vendors meet or exceed both the overall market rating and the market average for user interest and adoption among their eligible reviews. This Customers' Choice distinction is recognized in "Voice of the Customer" report that synthesizes Gartner Peer Insights' reviews for the previous 18 months into insights for IT decision makers.

To read the accompanying May 2021 Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': Identity Governance and Administration report, please visit our website: www.sailpoint.com/identity-library/gartner-peer-insights-customer-choice/

Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

About SailPoint

SailPoint is the leader in identity security for the cloud enterprise. We're committed to protecting businesses from the inherent risk that comes with providing technology access across today's diverse and remote workforce. Our identity security solutions secure and enable thousands of companies worldwide, giving our customers unmatched visibility into the entirety of their digital workforce, and ensuring that each worker has the right access to do their job, no more, no less. With SailPoint at the foundation of their business, our customers can provision access with confidence, protect business assets at scale and ensure compliance with certainty.

The development, release, and timing of any features or functionality described for our products and services that are not currently available remains at our sole discretion on a when, and if available, basis and may not be delivered at all and should not be relied on in making a purchasing decision.

