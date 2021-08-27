Saied T. Murphy MD Is Recognized By Continental Who's Who

TUCKER, Ga., Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Saied T. Murphy MD is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted Nephrologist for his professional excellence in the medical field and his exemplary contributions to the medical community at Hypertension and Kidney Care of North Atlanta, LLC.

A well-versed nephrologist, Dr. Saied T. Murphy specializes in kidney health, kidney diseases, dialysis care, and more. He has been in practice since 1992 and currently offers his services at his private practice Hypertension & Kidney Care of North Atlanta in Tucker, Georgia, since 2006. At his practice, Dr. Murphy provides care for patients with all the stages of chronic kidney disease, complicated hypertension, fluid and electrolyte disturbances, bone and mineral disturbances, hemodialysis, chronic peritoneal dialysis, and patients having received kidney transplants. He manages complex patients with poorly controlled hypertension, numerous co-morbid medical conditions such as heart failure, connective tissue disorders that compromise kidney health. In addition, he holds hospital privileges at Northside Hospital Atlanta, Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital, and Emory Decatur Hospital. Dr. Murphy speaks English and Spanish.

He has also worked as the Medical Director of DaVita Northlake Dialysis Facility, as Section Chief of Nephrology at Northside Hospital of Atlanta. In recognition of his years of hard work, he was honored with the Top Doctors of Atlanta award (2018-2021).

From an early age, Dr. Murphy always enjoyed the sciences and grew an interest in becoming a doctor. He is a graduate of the College of Medicine at SUNY Upstate Medical University in New York, where he obtained his medical degree in 1989. Shortly after, he went on to complete his internal medicine residency and nephrology fellowship at VCU Medical Center in 1992 and 1994. With a commitment to excellence, Dr. Murphy is board-certified in internal medicine and nephrology through the American Board of Internal Medicine.

A proud family man, Dr. Murphy enjoys spending time with his wife and son. He enjoys movies, ping pong, board games, traveling, music, and tennis. He's a lover of the arts, and photography. He also considers himself a techno-geek. His philosophy is "Mediocracy is not an option."

