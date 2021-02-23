SAIC Wins U.S. Navy Contract For Torpedo Fuel Tanks

The U.S. Navy awarded Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) - Get Report a prime contract worth approximately $120 million to provide mission engineering and integration support to produce, test and deliver MK48 heavyweight torpedo fuel tanks for the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Keyport. The firm-fixed-price contract was awarded and began in October 2020 and has an 18-month base period of performance with four option years.

In support of the Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Keyport, Washington, SAIC will provide all necessary facilities, resources, and management necessary to meet the production, test, and delivery requirements of both MK48 heavyweight all-up-round exercise and war shot fuel tank configurations for Navy and foreign military sales customers.

"SAIC is proud to expand our work on the MK48 heavyweight torpedo system for the U.S. Navy," said Bob Genter, SAIC president, Defense & Civilian Sector. "We are confident that our proven performance on the MK48 afterbody/tailcone program will be mirrored in the fuel tank program."

NUWC Keyport provides technical leadership, engineering expertise, and unique facility complexes that serve to ensure sustainment of undersea warfare (USW) superiority for the United States. As one of two divisions of the Naval Undersea Warfare Center, Keyport's mission is focused on developing and applying advanced technical capabilities to test, evaluate, field, and maintain undersea warfare systems and related defense assets. These advanced technical capabilities directly support the full spectrum of Navy undersea programs.

"We pride ourselves on providing reliable, innovative solutions to support NUWC Keyport, and we look forward to expanding our work on the MK48 heavyweight torpedo over the next five years," added Josh Jackson, SAIC senior vice president for the Naval Business Unit, Defense & Civilian Sector. "Our team is excited to get to work in providing the reliable exercise and war-shot torpedoes the Navy requires."

Currently, SAIC manufactures the MK48 Mod 7 heavyweight torpedo afterbody/tailcone sections and handles the testing and data collection for MK48 heavyweight Torpedoes, and MK54 lightweight torpedoes for the Naval Sea Systems Command in support of NUWC Division Newport. Work for these contracts is performed in Bedford, Indiana; Middletown, Rhode Island; and Indianapolis, Indiana.

About SAIC

SAIC ® is a premier Fortune 500 ® technology integrator driving our nation's digital transformation.

We are 25,500 strong; driven by mission, united by purpose, and inspired by opportunities. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, SAIC has pro forma annual revenues of approximately $7.1 billion.

