SAIC To Display Solutions To Help Government Conduct Training During COVID-19 Pandemic At I/ITSEC Conference

Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) - Get Report will display its leading training and simulation solutions, including a synthetic experiential suite of software, customizable interactive models with procedural instruction, and a new microlearning platform called in-SITE, during the 2020 Interservice/Industry Training, Simulation and Education Conference (I/ITSEC), the world's largest modeling, simulation and training event. SAIC's solutions bring innovative training technology to help protect America's warfighters and modernize the U.S. federal government, even during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"SAIC has a long history of delivering leading agile, integrated training solutions to prepare our customers for any situation, ensuring optimal performance," said Bob Kleinhample, SAIC training and mission solutions vice president and I/ITSEC 2020 conference chair. "Our solutions use modern technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud, 3D printing, and more to bring the latest innovations to federal government agencies. During the COVID-19 pandemic, we have tailored these solutions to respond to our customers' unique remote training challenges with great success."

As conference chair, Kleinhample will also deliver remarks during the opening ceremonies on technology trends to be seen at I/ITSEC.

Since 2018, SAIC has worked with the U.S. Air Force to revolutionize the way it trains pilots by deploying commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) simulators and virtual reality to graduate more aviators each year. As part of the Pilot Training Next program, students use desktop-size simulators for easy access to an immersive simulation environment, empowering them to conduct training on their own schedules. As a result, pilots are ready for live instruction in about half the time.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, many aviators had to self-quarantine and social distance to ensure their safety, but the critical need for pilot training has remained. SAIC's team quickly pivoted and assembled a solution in aviators' dorm rooms to ensure they complete their mandatory flight-time training. Currently, despite the pandemic disruption, trainees completed 96% of their planned learning and flights through the pandemic.

Additionally, SAIC has completed training for more than 1,000 U.S. Army National Guard military intelligence guardsmen during the pandemic to assist them with required training and to ensure they retain the same standards as their active-duty counterparts. Using SAIC's Military Intelligence (MI) Gym, SAIC's design addresses the National Guard's challenges by providing training anywhere and anytime with cross functionality, adaptability, and affordability. Although guardsmen were unable to convene for drill duty due to the pandemic, nearly 1,000 registered guardsmen completed training remotely using MI Gym.

Additionally, during the conference, SAIC CEO Nazzic Keene will deliver a keynote speech on Monday, Nov. 30, during the show's opening ceremonies, following an introduction by Kleinhample. Kleinhample and Keene will discuss technology trends on view at I/ITSEC, and Keene will also speak about the impacts of COVID-19 and future training on virtual training and simulation.

As part of SAIC's full suite of products and capabilities, the company will display the following at I/ITSEC:

Experiential Synthetic Training Platform : SAIC'S application of its holistic approach to training, integrating the latest advancements in commercial gaming, software cloud, and analytics technologies to deliver low-cost experiential training;

: SAIC'S application of its holistic approach to training, integrating the latest advancements in commercial gaming, software cloud, and analytics technologies to deliver low-cost experiential training; Synthetic Learner's Experience : SAIC's software suite built into the experiential synthetic training platform, this modern commercial game engine technology provides learners with a full mission experience, no matter the domain.

: SAIC's software suite built into the experiential synthetic training platform, this modern commercial game engine technology provides learners with a full mission experience, no matter the domain. Virtual Pocket Reference: A tool that enables SAIC to build training and reference applications to deliver spatial understanding and the ability to visualize and manipulate complex systems and procedures;.

A tool that enables SAIC to build training and reference applications to deliver spatial understanding and the ability to visualize and manipulate complex systems and procedures;. in-SITE:SAIC's new in-SITE platform enables rapid upskilling with easily digestible video assets that provide learners the exact skills and techniques they need to perform the tasks required of them.

SAIC's solutions are currently used by the Air Force, the Army National Guard, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the U.S. Fleet Forces Command, and the U.S. Navy, including:

The $737 million Air Force Modeling and Simulation Support Services 2.0 contract to implement, integrate, and develop modeling and simulation, training, and analysis standards for the Air Force, Department of Defense, and other organizations;

A $750 million task order to provide training, mission engineering, integration, and enterprise solutions to support the Army National Guard (ARNG) Intelligence and Security Directorate;

The FAA Controller Training Solutions contract to continue providing training and training-related support services to help air traffic controllers manage national airspace and deliver a safe experience to U.S. air travelers;

A $171.5 million single-award contract with the U.S. Navy to continue providing a range of training solutions, including virtual and synthetic training environments, as part of the Fleet Deployment Training Program supporting U.S. Navy Fleet Forces and associated Fleet commands and activities.

Learn more about SAIC's training and mission solutions here.

