SAIC Names Bridget Chatman As New Inclusion And Diversity Leader

Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC) announced today that Bridget Chatman was named vice president of Inclusion, Diversity (I&D), and Corporate Social Responsibility effective immediately, reporting to SAIC Chief Human Resources Officer Michelle O'Hara. Chatman will lead SAIC's I&D and corporate social responsibility initiatives, with particular focus on the company's commitment to ensure inclusion remains an intrinsic part of its culture.

Chatman joined SAIC in 2011 and most recently was the senior director of Capture Strategy and Business Development for the company's civilian markets portfolio. In this role, she managed a portfolio worth more than $1 billion and led complex captures exceeding $200 million. She has been a highly respected leader, organizing high-performing technical teams to capture new business. In 2016, she received the SAIC CEO Award for Continued Customer Excellence for her exceptional mission focus and direct impact on revenue growth.

Chatman currently serves as vice chairman of the board of directors for Women in Aerospace and is the national director of SAIC's Women's Business Resource Group. She is committed to a lifetime of serving humanity through her sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated, as a distinguished Silver Star member.

"I am excited to congratulate Bridget on this promotion and welcome her expertise as we shape and accelerate SAIC's I&D strategy," said O'Hara. "As an active and highly respected leader inside and outside of our company, Bridget brings a wealth of knowledge, experience, and passion in developing and promoting programs around professional development and growth. Her dynamic expertise will enable SAIC to further enhance an enduring I&D program that is more inclusive, more diverse, and ultimately makes a positive impact in our company, our industry, and our communities."

Chatman's career includes more than 25 years of commercial and government business development experience across a number of industries, including aerospace, transportation, energy, financial services, and healthcare. Prior to SAIC, she worked at Raytheon, Johnson & Johnson, IBM, and various small businesses.

Chatman holds a bachelor's degree in marketing and statistics from the University of Illinois at Chicago and an executive certificate in economics from the University of Oxford.

About SAIC

SAIC ® is a premier Fortune 500 ® technology integrator driving our nation's digital transformation. Our robust portfolio of offerings across the defense, space, civilian, and intelligence markets includes secure high-end solutions in engineering, IT modernization, and mission solutions. Using our expertise and understanding of existing and emerging technologies, we integrate the best components from our own portfolio and our partner ecosystem to deliver innovative, effective, and efficient solutions that are critical to achieving our customers' missions.

We are 25,500 strong; driven by mission, united by purpose, and inspired by opportunities. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, SAIC has pro forma annual revenues of approximately $7.1 billion.​​​​ For more information, visit saic.com. For ongoing news, please visit our newsroom.

