SAIC Earns Perfect Score In Human Rights Campaign's 2021 Corporate Equality Index For Third Year Running

Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC) announced today that it received a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2021 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), the nation's foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality.

SAIC satisfied all of the CEI's criteria, earning a 100% ranking and the designation as one of the Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality for the third consecutive year.

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of America's largest civil rights organization, working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual transgender, and queer people. HRC envisions a world where LGBTQ people are embraced as full members of society at home, at work, and in every community.

"We are incredibly proud to be named a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality for the third year in a row," said Bridget Chatman, SAIC vice president of Inclusion & Diversity and Corporate Social Responsibility. "At SAIC, we firmly believe that creating a diverse and inclusive workforce and workplace is a strategic business priority that fosters greater creativity, innovation, and connection to the communities we serve. As a result, we have purposefully enhanced our practices and policies to better attract and retain talent within the LGBTQ community. The evolution of SAIC is reflective of our enduring commitment to recognizing our employees' differences, perspectives, and life experiences as contributing to our success."

The Human Rights Campaign specifically recognized SAIC as a company that offers identical benefits to different-sex and same-sex spouses and partners; provides transgender-inclusive health insurance coverage; and has adopted gender transition guidelines to establish best practices in transgender inclusion. SAIC also exceeded all CEI metrics referencing support of its LGBTQ workforce and external LGBTQ community-related initiatives.

"From the previously unimaginable impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, to a long overdue reckoning with racial injustice, 2020 was an unprecedented year. Yet, many businesses across the nation stepped up and continued to prioritize and champion LGBTQ equality," said Alphonso David, Human Rights Campaign President. "This year has shown us that tools like the CEI are crucial in the work to increase equity and inclusion in the workplace, but also that companies must breathe life into these policies and practices in real and tangible ways. Thank you to the companies that understand protecting their LGBTQ employees and consumers from discrimination is not just the right thing to do—but the best business decision."

The full 2021 CEI report is available online at www.hrc.org/cei.

Learn more about SAIC's commitment to inclusion and diversity, including its Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer and More (LGBTQ+) efforts and its dedicated business resource group, the Equality Alliance. SAIC's Equality Alliance was established in 2018 with the purpose of enhancing SAIC culture through understanding, communication and training of concepts and topics related to LGBTQ+ employees, coworkers, and the community. It also provides an open forum for the discussion of LGBTQ+ workforce topics and is a venue for sharing educational resources, career development opportunities, and citizenship and community engagement activities.

