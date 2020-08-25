SAIC Awarded $286 Million In National Security Contracts In The Second Quarter Of Fiscal Year 2021

Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) - Get Report won more than $286 million in national security contracts during the second quarter of fiscal year 2021. The contracts were awarded to provide support services and solutions in systems engineering and integration (SE&I), software, analytics, mission engineering, and training.

"This quarter, the Department of Defense and U.S. intelligence communities awarded SAIC contracts to manage and modernize their engineering and IT systems," said Michael LaRouche, executive vice president and general manager of SAIC's National Security Group. "While we've maintained a traditionally strong SE&I base of awards, our classified, space, and defense customers are now also coming to us for a broader set of solutions, including digital engineering, analytics, software development, and IT modernization. We are excited to expand the scope of services we deliver to these customers and collaborate on their digital transformation."

SAIC's National Security Group serves defense customers, the intelligence community, and U.S. space organizations. As those organizations move toward the goals of digital transformation and a unified, interagency view for decision-making, they are investing in underlying technologies, such as, digital engineering, cloud migration, and the Internet of Battlefield Things (IoBT). Similarly, the recent award of the $950 million ceiling indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity Advanced Battle Management System contract, won during the quarter but not included in its total award value, illustrates the need for a trusted integrator for Joint All Domain Command and Control efforts.

About SAIC

SAIC® is a premier Fortune 500® technology integrator driving our nation's digital transformation. Our robust portfolio of offerings across the defense, space, civilian, and intelligence markets includes secure high-end solutions in engineering, IT modernization, and mission solutions. Using our expertise and understanding of existing and emerging technologies, we integrate the best components from our own portfolio and our partner ecosystem to deliver innovative, effective, and efficient solutions that are critical to achieving our customers' missions.

We are 25,500 strong; driven by mission, united by purpose, and inspired by opportunities. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, SAIC has pro forma annual revenues of approximately $7.1 billion.​​​​ For more information, visit saic.com. For ongoing news, please visit our newsroom.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release contain or are based on "forward-looking" information within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by words such as "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "guidance," and similar words or phrases. Forward-looking statements in this release may include, among others, estimates of future revenues, operating income, earnings, earnings per share, charges, total contract value, backlog, outstanding shares and cash flows, as well as statements about future dividends, share repurchases and other capital deployment plans. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risk, uncertainties and assumptions, and actual results may differ materially from the guidance and other forward-looking statements made in this release as a result of various factors. Risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause or contribute to these material differences include those discussed in the "Risk Factors," "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Legal Proceedings" sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated in any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the SEC, which may be viewed or obtained through the Investor Relations section of our website at saic.com or on the SEC's website at sec.gov. Due to such risks, uncertainties and assumptions you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. SAIC expressly disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statement provided in this release to reflect subsequent events, actual results or changes in SAIC's expectations. SAIC also disclaims any duty to comment upon or correct information that may be contained in reports published by investment analysts or others.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200825005251/en/