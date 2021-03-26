Sai Uppuluri Joins Jetty As Chief Risk Officer

NEW YORK, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jetty, the financial services company on a mission to make renting a home more affordable and effortless, today announced the hiring of Sai Uppuluri as Chief Risk Officer. In this role, Uppuluri will lead the company's risk teams and oversee underwriting, risk management, and compliance.

Uppuluri brings more than 15 years of experience in insurance, credit, portfolio management, and risk governance at both large financial institutions and fintech companies. Most recently, he served as Head of Risk & Analytics at ODX, a subsidiary of OnDeck, where he led the development of credit policies and strategies for major bank partners like American Express, J.P. Morgan Chase, PNC, and Investors Bank. He has also held key roles at OnDeck, MBIA, and Standard & Poor's.

"I'm thrilled to join Jetty, where I'll get to work with an incredibly talented team and its vast distribution network to build the future of financial services for renters," said Uppuluri. "My background in insurance and underwriting finds a perfect home at Jetty, which is innovating in both areas."

"Sai is an industry veteran with a proven track record in credit risk who will help Jetty further enhance our underwriting and data capabilities for our products today and into the future," said Mike Rudoy, CEO and Co-Founder of Jetty. "As an industry leader in underwriting renter risk, we're fortunate to have Sai on board to lead this effort."

Jetty works with top property managers across the country to increase lease conversion rates, reduce bad debt, and streamline operations—thereby increasing net operating income. Partners include Greystar, LivCor, Related, Pinnacle, MG Properties, Cortland, Griffis Residential, and many more, representing more than two million units nationwide. Jetty's products are written on 'A' rated paper, and are admitted in 49 U.S. states and D.C.

ABOUT JETTYJetty is on a mission to make renting a home more affordable and effortless for everyone. As a fintech company, Jetty's solution helps property managers increase lease conversion, reduce bad debt, and streamline operations. For the renter, Jetty lowers the barrier to entry, saving residents thousands of dollars on move-in costs. To learn more about Jetty, visit www.jetty.com.

CONTACTJetty Alex Vlasto alex.vlasto@jetty.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sai-uppuluri-joins-jetty-as-chief-risk-officer-301256555.html

SOURCE Jetty