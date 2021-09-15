Sagewind Capital Invests In Federal Advisory Partners

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sagewind Capital LLC ("Sagewind"), a New York-based private equity firm, announced today an investment in Federal Advisory Partners (the "Company"), a leading strategy consulting firm serving public and private sector organizations, and the federal healthcare market. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, Federal Advisory Partners has deep experience serving federal healthcare customers, including the Veterans Health Administration (VHA) and the Defense Health Agency (DHA). Founded in 2017, the company is a leader in revenue cycle management and is committed to supporting clients in their mission to efficiently provide exceptional healthcare to veterans and active-duty military.

Steven Lefkowitz, Managing Partner of Sagewind said, "Our investment in Federal Advisory Partners builds on our extensive experience investing in and supporting government services firms. Federal Advisory Partners has a strong track record of serving federal healthcare agencies and we are excited to partner with their exceptional team at this exciting time. We look forward to supporting Federal Advisory Partners as we aim to diversify and enhance the Company's capabilities and introduce its deep expertise to an entirely new customer set."

Tim Borchert, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Federal Advisory Partners, Andrew Patrick, Chief Operating Officer, and Chris Katkocin, Vice President, will continue to lead the Company. Mr. Borchert has over 20 years of industry experience working with community hospital systems and federal healthcare delivery networks. Mr. Patrick and Mr. Katkocin both have extensive experience working in federal healthcare and delivering client focused solutions.

Mr. Borchert said, "I am very proud of what Federal Advisory Partners has accomplished since we founded the company. We have earned the confidence of our clients and are grateful that they continue to entrust us with mission critical work. Sagewind has a history of successfully partnering with management teams in the government services sector to expand businesses and we are thrilled to collaborate with them to accelerate our growth by broadening our capabilities and entering new markets."

In connection with the transaction, Vice Admiral C. Forrest Faison III, the 38 th Surgeon General of the United States Navy, has been appointed to Federal Advisory Partners' Board of Directors. Dr. Faison is a physician, longtime healthcare administrator, and senior military commander with extensive experience in healthcare innovation. He served nearly four decades in the United States Navy. As Surgeon General, he was chief of the Navy's Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, responsible for leading a global healthcare network of 63,000 medical personnel stationed around the world who provide high quality health care to more than 2.6 million people with an annual operating budget over nine billion dollars.

"I am excited to partner with Sagewind and the Federal Advisory Partners team, to continue identifying operational efficiencies that can improve the care we provide our nation's veterans and active-duty military," said Dr. Faison. "The Company is well positioned to have a real impact and I look forward to supporting management in accomplishing our shared vision to deliver meaningful outcomes for clients."

Federal Advisory Partners is Sagewind's 5th current platform in the government services sector. Sagewind has also invested in Axient (formed through the combination of QuantiTech, Systems Engineering Group, Millennium Engineering, and Dynamic Concepts), By Light, GCOM and Sigma Defense Systems.

Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP acted as Sagewind's legal counsel. Holland & Knight served as legal counsel and G Squared Capital Partners served as exclusive financial advisor to Federal Advisory Partners.

About Federal Advisory PartnersFederal Advisory Partners is a premier strategy, advisory, and analytics consulting firm to Federal Healthcare agencies with deep expertise in revenue cycle management. Founded in 2017 following a management-led buyout of a division of Altarum Institute, the company delivers a range of consulting services including project management, governance, strategic communications, education, training, change management, financial management, risk management, and business process management.

About Sagewind Capital LLCSagewind Capital LLC is a New York-based middle-market private equity firm that partners with exceptional management teams and focuses on significant capital appreciation by helping businesses grow organically and through strategic acquisitions. Sagewind invests across several industries, including government services, aerospace & defense, software, information technology, healthcare and business services. The firm is focused on long-term capital appreciation and has the flexibility to own businesses for extended periods.

Contact: Mark Semer / Grace Cartwright Gasthalter & Co. (212) 257-4170 sagewind@gasthalter.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sagewind-capital-invests-in-federal-advisory-partners-301377940.html

SOURCE Sagewind Capital LLC