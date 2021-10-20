Sagely Naturals (Photo: Business Wire)

HempFusion Wellness Inc. (TSX:CBD.U) (OTCQX:CBDHF) (FWB:8OO)("HempFusion" or the "Company"), a leading health and wellness Company offering premium probiotic supplements and products containing CBD, is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Sagely Enterprises, Inc. ("Sagely Naturals"), has launched four SKUs of Over The Counter ("OTC") topical pain relief products exclusively into a Top 10 US publicly listed Food, Drug & Mass ("FDM") retailer in over 1,100 stores to start.

These products represent a planned brand extension for Sagely Naturals, as the Company continues to extend the brand's strength across its strong, female centric consumer base. Leveraging the expertise and experience of HempFusion's regulatory team, Sagely Naturals has been able to formulate, market and sell this full line of non-CBD, OTC Drug Listed pain products exclusively into this leading FDM retailer. This represents a milestone in HempFusion's strategy to build its brand into a leading, diversified health and wellness company across North America.

With thousands of locations across the U.S., this FDM retailer presents a significant potential opportunity for future expansion and one of the Company's main retail targets. Additionally, this is a new retail relationship for the Company, providing a test-run for future opportunities around hemp-derived CBD products based on potential regulatory environment changes.

"We believe the topical pain products we're launching with this new FDM retailer provide a new entry point for consumers who have been deeply interested in more natural ingredients," said Kerrigan Behrens, co-CEO of Sagely Naturals. "With this collection, we are seizing an opportunity for disruption. Legacy brands haven't innovated beyond their core offerings and packaging designs in years, leaving the category somewhat stagnant. We've not only addressed these issues but also capitalized on the fact that most brands do not address the unique needs of women. Over 80% of our direct-to-consumer shoppers are women, giving us unique insight into precisely catering to their unique needs and offering medicine-cabinet options that are crafted specifically for them."

"One of the main reasons we acquired Sagely Naturals was due to the strength of the brand, most notably their core group of female centric consumers who typically control a significant portion of household spending," said Jason Mitchell, N.D., HempFusion's Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "This product launch is part of the Company's plan to become a leading diversified health and wellness company across the United States. The addition of this key FDM retailer is additive to HempFusion's existing distribution footprint of over 15,000 stores and helps our family of brands build a relationship with one of the largest retailers in North America as we prepare for potential regulatory changes around CBD that could result from two hemp CBD Bills currently proceeding through Congress," continued Dr. Mitchell.

Sagely Naturals invokes excitement and exploration in the pain relief category by providing products that emphasize a delightful user experience - products that the consumer can look forward to using because they look beautiful and smell and feel great. Sagely Naturals offers natural products that harness the power of cooling menthol for soothing pain relief as well as other important skin supporting cosmetic ingredients including Boswellia Serrata, vibrant peppermint, camphor, and safflower.

One of a select few CBD companies who are today fully prepared to meet or exceed expected FDA guidance, HempFusion Wellness Inc. is a leading health and wellness company whose family of premium consumer brands include HempFusion™, Sagely Naturals™, Apothecanna™, and Probulin Probiotics™, one of the fastest-growing probiotics companies in the United States according to SPINs reported data.

Utilizing the power of whole-food hemp nutrition, the HempFusion family of brands' product portfolio comprises 112 SKUs including USDA Organic Certified Tinctures, proprietary FDA Drug Listed Over-The-Counter (OTC) Topicals, probiotic supplements and skin care products, a Doctor/Practitioner line, a White Label division and more. With a strong focus on research and development, HempFusion Wellness has 43 products under development.

Available from more than 15,000 US retail locations across all 50 states, HempFusion Wellness products are also available in China, Mexico, Ireland, United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, South Korea and Canada and may be purchased online from each brand's website, The Probulin Store on Amazon.com, Alibaba's Tmall.com, the world's largest cross-border online marketplace, and a multitude of additional e-commerce sites.

Founded in 2015 by Kerrigan Behrens and Kaley Nichol, Sagely Naturals is the largest woman-founded CBD wellness brand, consistently maintaining the number one position in CBD topicals according to IRI data. Since its inception, the brand has been on a mission to naturally modernize the medicine cabinet with high-quality, accessible products that help women feel their best by harnessing the power of botanicals and CBD. Sagely Naturals was acquired by HempFusion in July 2021 and operates as a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.

Sagely Naturals maintains a strong presence in top drug retailers nationwide including CVS, Rite Aid, Albertsons, Ulta, Nordstrom, numerous independent regional grocers and natural food stores as well as numerous women's luxury e-commerce sites.

All of Sagely Naturals' products are made to exceed the industry's high standards, formulated with clean and natural ingredients, Leaping Bunny Certified, and vegan.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

