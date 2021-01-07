Sage Therapeutics Provides 2021 Corporate Strategy Update At J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAGE), a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing novel therapies with the potential to transform the lives of people with debilitating disorders of the brain, today announced that Chief Executive Officer, Barry...

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (SAGE) - Get Report, a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing novel therapies with the potential to transform the lives of people with debilitating disorders of the brain, today announced that Chief Executive Officer, Barry Greene, will discuss the Company's progress in becoming a leader in brain health in a corporate presentation at the 39 th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. As part of the presentation, Mr. Greene will highlight the Company's planned portfolio expansion and acceleration in 2021, including the anticipated advancement of SAGE-718, SAGE-689 and SAGE-904 into further phases of development. Today Sage also announced plans to advance two of its early development product candidates, SAGE-319 and SAGE-421, to preclinical studies.

"This year will be transformational for Sage, with numerous catalysts expected in early, mid and late 2021," said Barry Greene, Chief Executive Officer at Sage Therapeutics. "Brain health disorders represent one of the biggest challenges we face today, and with the planned expansion and acceleration of both our partnered and internal clinical pipeline this year, we are well-positioned in our efforts to deliver innovation to the millions of patients with these debilitating disorders. I believe that the upcoming milestones in 2021 will support our mission to bring medicines that matter to patients and propel us further on our journey to become the leading brain health company."

During his presentation, Mr. Greene will discuss the following corporate updates and milestones anticipated in the next 12-18 months:

Corporate Updates

Sage and Biogen recently announced that they have executed a global collaboration and license agreement to jointly develop and commercialize zuranolone (SAGE-217) for major depressive disorder (MDD), postpartum depression (PPD) and other disorders, and SAGE-324 for essential tremor and other disorders. The transaction, including the related purchase by Biogen of 6,241,473 shares of Sage Common Stock, closed in December 2020, following completion of review under the Hart-Scott-Rodino (HSR) Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 in the U.S., and other customary closing conditions. In conjunction with the closing, Sage received $1.525 billion comprised of an $875 million up-front payment and $650 million for the equity investment. As of December 31, 2020, the Company had a cash balance of $2.1 billion (unaudited).

Depression Franchise

Sage's depression franchise features zuranolone, Sage's next-generation positive allosteric modulator (PAM) of GABA A receptors being evaluated in clinical development as a treatment for various affective disorders, and ZULRESSO ® (brexanolone) CIV injection, approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as the first treatment specifically indicated for postpartum depression (PPD). Zuranolone has received breakthrough therapy designation from the FDA for the treatment of MDD.

The Company expects the following pivotal data readouts from the LANDSCAPE clinical program evaluating zuranolone in MDD and PPD in 2021:

1H 2021: WATERFALL (MDD-301B) Study : A placebo-controlled Phase 3 trial evaluating a two-week course of zuranolone 50 mg in patients with MDD, with additional short-term follow-up.



Mid 2021: SHORELINE (MDD-303) Study 30 mg Cohort - Full Data: An open-label Phase 3 trial designed to naturalistically follow patients with MDD and evaluate the safety and tolerability of zuranolone 30 mg in adults for up to one year. The company announced topline interim data from this cohort in October 2020.



Late 2021: SKYLARK (PPD-301) Study: A placebo-controlled Phase 3 trial evaluating a two-week course of zuranolone 50 mg in women with PPD, with additional short-term follow-up. CORAL (MDD-305) Study: A placebo-controlled Phase 3 trial evaluating a two-week course of zuranolone 50 mg, when co-initiated with a new open-label antidepressant, in patients with MDD, with additional short-term follow-up. SHORELINE (MDD-303) Study 50 mg Cohort: An open-label Phase 3 trial designed to naturalistically follow patients with MDD and evaluate the safety and tolerability of zuranolone 50 mg in adults for up to one year.



Additional development plans for zuranolone will be confirmed as part of the Company's strategic collaboration with Biogen.

Neurology Franchise

SAGE-324, a next-generation PAM of GABA A receptors and Sage's lead neurology asset, is in development as a potential oral therapy for neurological conditions, such as essential tremor (ET), epilepsy and Parkinson's disease (PD).

Early 2021: KINETIC (324-ETD-201) Study : The Company expects topline data from the KINETIC Study, a placebo-controlled Phase 2 trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of SAGE-324 in patients with ET to read out in early 2021.



Late 2021: Sage expects to initiate the next placebo-controlled Phase 2 trial with SAGE-324 in ET in late 2021.



Additional development plans for SAGE-324 will be confirmed as part of the Company's strategic collaboration with Biogen.

Neuropsychiatry Franchise

SAGE-718, Sage's first-in-class NMDA receptor PAM and lead neuropsychiatric drug candidate, is in development as a potential oral therapy for cognitive disorders associated with NMDA receptor dysfunction, potentially including Huntington's disease (HD), PD and Alzheimer's disease (AD).

Early 2021: PARADIGM (718-CNP-201) Study : The Company anticipates topline data from the PARADIGM Study, a Phase 2a open-label trial evaluating SAGE-718 in patients with PD cognitive dysfunction in early 2021.



Late 2021: LUMINARY (718-CNA-201) Study : The Company expects to initiate dosing in the LUMINARY Study, a Phase 2a open-label trial evaluating SAGE-718 in patients with AD cognitive dysfunction and mild dementia in early 2021. Topline data from this trial are expected in late 2021.



Additionally, the Company expects to initiate a placebo-controlled Phase 2 trial with SAGE-718 in late 2021. Details of this trial will be informed by results from the Phase 2a studies.

Early Development

Sage expects to complete certain Phase 1 clinical studies for two compounds in its early development pipeline in 2021, SAGE-689 (single ascending dose) and SAGE-904 (single ascending dose and multiple ascending dose).

SAGE-689 : is an intramuscular GABA A receptor PAM in development as a potential therapy for disorders associated with acute GABA hypofunction.

: is an intramuscular GABA receptor PAM in development as a potential therapy for disorders associated with acute GABA hypofunction. SAGE-904: is Sage's second NMDA receptor PAM product candidate in development as a potential oral therapy for disorders associated with NMDA hypofunction.

Results from the Phase 1 studies will inform further development of these compounds.

The company also announced plans to advance SAGE-319 and SAGE-421 to preclinical studies.

SAGE-319: is an oral, extrasynaptic GABA A receptor preferring PAM that will be studied for potential use in disorders of social interaction.

is an oral, extrasynaptic GABA receptor preferring PAM that will be studied for potential use in disorders of social interaction. SAGE-421: is an oral, NMDA receptor PAM that will be studied for potential use in neurodevelopmental disorders and cognitive recovery and rehabilitation.

Other Development Opportunities

Sage initiated a Phase 3 trial with brexanolone in patients with advanced COVID-19 related acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) in the fourth quarter of 2020 under the Coronavirus Treatment Acceleration Program (CTAP). The Company expects topline data from this trial in late 2021.

Webcast Information

Sage is scheduled to present at the 39 th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 10:50 am ET. A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed on the investor page of Sage's website at investor.sagerx.com. A replay of the webcast will also be archived for up to 30 days on Sage's website following the conference.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing novel therapies with the potential to transform the lives of people with debilitating disorders of the brain. We are pursuing new pathways with the goal of improving brain health, and our depression, neurology and neuropsychiatry franchise programs aim to change how brain disorders are thought about and treated. Our mission is to make medicines that matter so people can get better, sooner. For more information, please visit www.sagerx.com.

