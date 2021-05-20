Sage Therapeutics Joins MTV Entertainment Group And More Than 1,300 Leading Organizations To Participate In Inaugural Mental Health Action Day

Sage Therapeutics (Nasdaq:SAGE), a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing novel therapies with the potential to transform the lives of people with debilitating disorders of the brain, today announced participation in the first-ever Mental Health Action Day, on May 20, convened by MTV Entertainment Group and including more than 1,300 leading brands, nonprofits, government agencies and cultural leaders. Mental Health Action Day is an open-source movement of brands, organizations, and cultural leaders to turn mental health awareness into the appropriate mental health action. On May 20 and throughout the month of May, Sage will be focusing on inspiring employees to take mental health action for themselves, their friends, family, or for their community. "Sageans" are encouraged to break the stigma by talking about mental health, understanding mental health and the impact it can have, and importantly asking for help when needed, even in the workplace.

"As we pass the one-year mark of the unprecedented public health crisis created by the COVID-19 pandemic, I am optimistic we are turning the corner in containing the devastating impact the virus has had on society. However, there is a hidden pandemic, the brain health pandemic, represented by an estimated four-fold increase in the rates of depression symptoms in the U.S. alone with a near doubling of adult suicidality," said Barry Greene, CEO of Sage Therapeutics. "There is hope, however, when people and organizations join together to create positive change. We are proud to be an inaugural partner in Mental Health Action Day - collectively we can move from awareness to appropriate action, to create a brain health movement with the potential to transform the lives of millions of people."

Putting people first is a Sage Core Value. The mental and emotional well-being of employees is important and that includes fostering a safe and inclusive environment free of stigma. To support the mental health and wellness of employees, Sage offers a broad array of resources, benefits, and educational programs to enable employees to support themselves and one another and serve as advocates of brain health. Sage supports the vision of a future where brain health disorders are taken seriously and treated with urgency, integrated with physical health, made a priority, destigmatized, de-mystified and managed with a more people-focused and empowering mindset.

"As a company focused on brain health, we are on a mission to break the stigma around mental health so people can get the right help - and it starts within Sage first," said Erin Lanciani, Senior Vice President, People and Organizational Strategy, Sage Therapeutics. "We put people first and seek to foster a safe and inclusive environment where our employees feel supported and can be comfortable sharing their mental health experiences, including seeking the appropriate help, if needed. To make a difference for patients, our people need to be at their best. Our long-standing commitment to the emotional well-being of our employees is now more important than ever before."

More information about Mental Health Action Day and a current list of partners can be found at www.MentalHealthActionDay.org.

