Sage Partners With Zapier To Elevate The Work Of SMBs With The Power Of Automation

ATLANTA, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sage, the market leader for cloud business management solutions, today announces the availability of Zapier , the workflow automation platform for business, on the Sage Marketplace in the U.K., Ireland, U.S. and Canada. This partnership enables small businesses and accountants across all four countries to elevate their work and automate workflows by seamlessly connecting Sage Accounting with 4,000 apps.

In today's digital-first world, small businesses use an average of 72 different apps to streamline processes, eliminate errors and gain real-time insights on their business performance. These apps help SMBs to leverage technologies that were once only available to large organizations, but storing data across multiple apps brings its own challenges. Zapier allows customers to connect the apps they use every day to Sage Accounting, securely transferring data to provide a holistic view of business operations.

Sage's partnership with Zapier will support small businesses and accountants to spend less time on admin and more time driving value for their customers. Therefore, freeing up time to focus efforts on scaling their business without the need for additional headcount.

There are several key customer benefits to the new Sage and Zapier partnership:

Flexibility: Sage customers can integrate with 4,000 apps and customize built-in apps to create bespoke automated workflows that support their exact needs.

Sage customers can integrate with 4,000 apps and customize built-in apps to create bespoke automated workflows that support their exact needs. Security: Zapier is trusted by millions of customers around the globe to securely transfer and sync data across apps to get work done, with globally distributed site reliability engineers and security teams on-call 24/7.

Zapier is trusted by millions of customers around the globe to securely transfer and sync data across apps to get work done, with globally distributed site reliability engineers and security teams on-call 24/7. Compliance: Customers can use software with confidence and peace of mind, as Zapier holds third-party auditor certifications with the AICPA's SOC for Service Organizations, SOC 2 Type II and SOC 3.

Customers can use software with confidence and peace of mind, as Zapier holds third-party auditor certifications with the AICPA's SOC for Service Organizations, SOC 2 Type II and SOC 3. Time savings: Customers of any size can automate work in minutes and save an average of 10 hours each week 1 on manual tasks that previously took hours to complete.

Customers of any size can automate work in minutes and save an average of 10 hours each week 1 on manual tasks that previously took hours to complete. Cost effectiveness: On average, customers save an equivalent of $9k in time every year by efficiently creating the workflows needed to automate tasks.

Alex Fawcett, Senior Director, Ecosystem and Technical Fellow at Sage, says: "Sage is committed to supporting small businesses, and the accountants that help them thrive, with innovative solutions that eliminate the burden of manual, repetitive tasks. In partnership with Zapier, we are championing SMBs to realize the power of automation and their digital network so that they can focus on what matters most - their customers.

"The importance of embarking on a digital transformation journey is a priority that unites small businesses and accountancy practices across the globe. Sage Accounting customers can easily select pre-set workflows on the Sage Marketplace to quickly tackle their automation needs with Zapier. And we understand that every SMB is unique and so are their technology needs. Sage and Zapier deliver an end-to-end experience, also giving customers the option to request new integrations to apps their business already relies on, if it is currently unavailable."

Andrew Edelman, Head of Strategic and Platform Partnerships at Zapier, says: "We're thrilled to partner with Sage to provide our customers with more opportunities for automation. Using Zapier, customers can create automated workflows between finance, sales, marketing, inventory and more. Ultimately, this will free up time so users can focus on the most impactful work for their businesses."

The Zapier integration with Sage Accounting is now available on the Sage Marketplace in the U.S., Canada, U.K., and Ireland. To learn more about the apps currently available on the Sage Marketplace, click here.

About SageSage is the global market leader for technology that provides small and medium businesses with the visibility, flexibility and efficiency to manage finances, operations and people. With our partners, Sage is trusted by millions of customers worldwide to deliver the best cloud technology and support. Our years of experience mean that our colleagues and partners understand how to serve our customers and communities through the good, and more challenging times. We are here to help, with practical advice, solutions, expertise and insight.

About ZapierFounded in 2011, Zapier helps its users grow their businesses with the power of automation. More than 2.5 million users come to Zapier every month for their automation needs. The company connects 4,000 apps to help people be more productive at work, saving customers 10 hours per week on average. By helping to discover and weave together web applications that increase productivity and success, Zapier is changing the way people work.

1 https://zapier.com/how-it-works