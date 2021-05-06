Sage Empowers SaaS Companies To Accelerate Their Business Growth With Launch Of Sage Intacct In AWS Marketplace

ATLANTA , May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sage (FTSE: SGE), a leader in cloud business management solutions, today announced the launch of Sage Intacct in AWS Marketplace. This new way to discover Sage solutions further supports Sage's purpose to transform the way people think and work so their organizations can thrive.

Listing Sage Intacct in AWS Marketplace provides an optimized and streamlined approach for early-stage SaaS businesses to use a subscription and financial management solution in an easy-to-consume platform, capable of starting small and scaling big to support business growth.

AWS Marketplace is an online digital catalog that helps customers find, buy, and start using software and services that run on Amazon Web Services (AWS). With the addition of Sage Intacct to AWS Marketplace, AWS customers across the U.S. can now readily access Sage's award-winning, multi-tenant cloud financial management system. Sage Intacct can deliver a valuable opportunity for SaaS companies to efficiently manage cash flow and expenses, gain increased visibility on GAAP and SaaS metrics to better forecast the future, and expand their business with more control.

"Listing Sage Intacct in AWS Marketplace provides companies with a frictionless, digital experience from the get-go," said Aziz Benmalek, EVP of Partners and Alliances, Sage. "We know from speaking to our customers that investors expect early-stage SaaS companies to prove different aspects of their business model at each stage of growth to achieve their next round of funding. Therefore, it is critical for them to have a scalable, modern financial management system at the core of their business - making Sage Intacct available in AWS Marketplace makes it even easier for them to achieve just that."

"Sage and AWS have a longstanding history of delivering leading cloud business management solutions for customers who are looking to elevate their work, digitally transform their businesses, and focus on work which drives real value to their end users," said Chris Grusz, Director of Business Development, AWS Marketplace, Service Catalog, and AWS Control Tower, AWS. "We are proud to have Sage Intacct available through Private Offers to our North America customers in AWS Marketplace."

As companies grow, their needs change and they require a more robust financial management system like Sage Intacct that can grow with them as they move from the stage of building product-market fit to successfully selling their solution. Sage Intacct offers the only ASC 606-compliant cloud accounting and subscription billing solution that streamlines processes from quote to financial forecast. It delivers deep insights into the financial metrics most important to SaaS companies - including customer acquisition costs (CAC), customer lifetime value (CLTV), contracted monthly recurring revenue (CMRR), and customer churn.

With Sage Intacct, SaaS finance teams have been able to:

Cut their financial close process by up to 80%

Increase operational cash flow by up to 20%

Grow up to 400% without additional finance headcount

Reduce their cash forecast variance by up to 90%

Improve decision making with real-time financial and operational data

For example, Zest AI, a growing fintech software company, transformed its financial processes with Sage Intacct to ensure timely, accurate financials across its eleven business entities. The organization has shortened its monthly close process by 33 percent, cut annual accounting contracting costs by 60%, adopted ASC 606 practices, and supported due diligence for its $15 million capital raise - all while keeping up with 100% year-over-year growth. ( Read the full case study here.)

"We saw a great opportunity to put scalable processes, financial controls, and the right software in at the ground level in order to make us more productive," said Walter Luceno, director of accounting at Zest AI. "With Sage Intacct, we now have accurate, timely financials in any managerial format we want, so everyone has more confidence in the numbers."

To learn more about Sage Intacct in AWS Marketplace, please visit https://aws.amazon.com/marketplace/featured-seller/sage-intacct.

