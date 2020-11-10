Sage Announces New TaxCycle™ Integration With Sage Accounting

TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sage (FTSE:SGE), the market leader in cloud business management solutions, today announced a new integration between Sage Business Cloud Accounting and Calgary-based TaxCycle, an innovative, income tax preparation solution for accounting professionals. The integration simplifies data entry and tax filing for Sage and TaxCycle customers by improving efficiency through automation and streamlining transfer time between the two platforms. It also provides Sage Accounting users with one of the only one-step imports of tax data in the industry.

Sage's integration with TaxCycle reinforces the company's dedication to the accounting and bookkeeping community. With a focus on innovation and continuously improving the user experience, the new capabilities in Sage Accounting will free up time and improve accuracy, enabling accountant and bookkeeper partners to deliver more value to their clients.

"We are excited to announce Sage Accounting's integration with TaxCycle, and proud to boast one of the simplest one-step imports of tax data in the industry," said Steve Ryuijin, VP, Small Segment, Sage. "Accountants and bookkeepers are increasingly taking on a more involved, advisory role with their clients. They need a complete end-to-end solution that can help them perform accounting tasks better and faster, with more confidence. Integrating Sage Accounting and TaxCycle is a gamechanger. Accountants and bookkeepers wanted this integration and we delivered, making it a great example of our "always-listening" approach to customer success and innovation."Sage Accounting users can automatically populate data with TaxCycle in a single click for either corporation or partnership businesses. With TaxCycle now integrated into the Sage ecosystem alongside Sage AutoEntry, Sage Accounting customers can run a completely paperless practice from automated data entry to tax filing, with ease."Sage is a great match for TaxCycle - a global technology company known for its innovation, user-friendly software, and unmatched customer support," said Cameron Peters, CEO and Founder, TaxCycle. "The integration with Sage extends TaxCycle's powerful, professional desktop tools into the cloud. Gone are the days of manually exporting GIFI information from Sage Accounting and importing it into your tax software. Users can quickly and seamlessly pull from Sage Accounting directly into TaxCycle, helping them save time and reduce manual errors."

The companies will be hosting a joint webinar, "Your new paperless workflow with Sage and TaxCycle ,", on Nov . 25 (in English) and Nov . 26 (in French). Attendees will learn how to get invoices, receipts and expenses straight from their client's hands into Sage Accounting, then transfer that data automatically into TaxCycle, resulting in significant time savings and an electronic tax filing report that can be sent directly to the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA).

Media Contact Monique DanielSage monique.daniel@sage.com(905) 781-0758

About Sage

Sage is the global market leader for technology that provides small and medium businesses with the visibility, flexibility and efficiency to manage finances, operations and people. With our partners, Sage is trusted by millions of customers worldwide to deliver the best cloud technology and support. Our years of experience mean that our colleagues and partners understand how to serve our customers and communities through the good, and more challenging times. We are here to help, with practical advice, solutions, expertise and insight.

About TaxCycle

A registered trademark of Trilogy Software Inc., TaxCycle is a tax software suite that makes it quick, simple, and intuitive for Canadian accountants, bookkeepers and tax professionals to gather, organize, prepare, and archive returns. TaxCycle's detailed tax calculation optimizations provide users with the ability to tailor calculation options for optimal results for varying tax scenarios. Learn more about the next generation of professional tax software at www.taxcycle.com.