Sage And Procore Launch Connector For Sage Intacct Construction

ATLANTA, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sage (FTSE: SGE), the market leader in cloud business management solutions, and Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PCOR), a leading provider of construction management software, today announced the launch of the Sage Intacct Construction and Procore Connector. This new integration builds on the existing Sage and Procore partnership, which features widely used existing integrations for Sage 100 Contractor and Sage 300 Construction and Real Estate. This is Sage and Procore's first joint cloud-to-cloud integration, leveraging the strength of Sage's industry-leading cloud-based construction accounting solution and Procore's construction management solution.

The new Sage Intacct Construction and Procore Connector provides users with an intuitive and comprehensive view of their business, the ability to forecast confidently from the field, and real-time access to financial information from anywhere. It helps businesses create more streamlined processes that improve collaboration and efficiency while delivering enhanced capabilities to further accelerate cloud adoption and digital transformation.

"We strive to make it as easy as possible for contractors to integrate Sage products with the other solutions they are using," said Dustin Stephens, Sage VP for Construction and Real Estate. "Our longtime partnership with Procore has played an integral role in this commitment. As more construction companies move their systems to cloud, the Sage Intacct Construction and Procore Connector builds upon the success of our previous integrations to deliver a truly best-of-breed cloud solution for the field and back office."

"We're excited to grow our existing partnership with Sage by launching our new connector with Sage Intacct Construction," said Kris Lengieza, Vice President of Global Partnerships and Alliances at Procore. "Through bringing together our world-class cloud solutions, we're providing contractors and their accounting teams with improved access to financial data in real-time. Construction professionals using Procore with Sage Intacct Construction can trust that they have the most accurate and up to date information shared between the jobsite and the back office to deliver their projects on time and within budget."

Sage Intacct Construction combines the proven cloud platform of Sage Intacct with the 50 years of experience from Timberline Software (now known as Sage 300 Construction and Real Estate) to meet the unique needs of the construction industry. Built as a native-cloud solution, Sage Intacct Construction empowers construction financial managers to make critical financial decisions.

Sage Intacct Construction enables industry professionals to manage costs and productivity in real-time, from any location, and reduces typical financial consolidation from 100+ hours down to just minutes. Sage Intacct Construction not only simplifies and automates accounting tasks, but it also provides real-time business insights.

The integration runs on Procore's award-winning platform. To learn more about the connector, sign up for our upcoming webinar.

Media contacts:Natalia Fuscoe natalia.fuscoe@sage.com

Additional resources:Like Sage on FacebookFollow Sage on TwitterConnect with Sage on LinkedInFollow Sage News at http://www.sage.com/company/news-and-events

About SageSage is the global market leader for technology that provides small and medium businesses with the visibility, flexibility, and efficiency to manage finances, operations, and people. With our partners, Sage is trusted by millions of customers worldwide to deliver the best cloud technology and support. Our years of experience mean that our colleagues and partners understand how to serve our customers and communities through the good, and more challenging times. We are here to help, with practical advice, solutions, expertise, and insight. Learn more at www.sage.com/en-us/ and www.sageintacct.com.

About ProcoreProcore is a leading provider of construction management software. Over 1 million projects and more than $1 trillion USD in construction volume have run on Procore's platform. Procore's platform connects key project stakeholders to solutions Procore has built specifically for the construction industry—for the owner, the general contractor, and the specialty contractor. Procore's App Marketplace has a multitude of partner solutions that integrate seamlessly with Procore's platform, giving construction professionals the freedom to connect with what works best for them. Headquartered in Carpinteria, California, Procore has offices around the globe. Learn more at www.procore.com.