SafetyPay Expands Partnership With The Hinode Group To Provide Online Payments Processing And Cash Purchase Options In Additional Countries

MIAMI, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SafetyPay, the leading digital alternative payment platforms providing solutions across Latin America and Europe, today announces an expansion of its partnership with the Hinode Group, a multi-level marketing company specializing in beauty & wellness products. The new agreement will provide processing and alternative methods of online payments to consumers in three additional Latin American countries: Chile, Colombia and Peru. Hinode has been a SafetyPay partner since the initial partnership was established in 2018 to serve customers in Ecuador.

SafetyPay's platform allows non-card holders and fraud-wary consumers to participate in e-commerce by providing merchants the ability to offer a cash or bank transfer payment options for online purchases. Additionally, the transactions are more efficient and risk-free, as it does not require purchasers to enter or share of any personal information such as login information and account numbers.

The impressive growth of e-commerce Latin America combined with the region's high rate of un- and under-banked people - estimated at 34 million - has further propelled merchant and consumer demand for alternative payment solutions. Latin America is now the fastest-growing region for retail e-commerce, with 36.7% in sales growth reported last year compared to the worldwide average of 27.6%.

"The influx of demand for online purchases during the Covid pandemic prompted millions of people in Latin America to transact online for the first time and prompted retailers to start or expand their use of alternative payments to ensure their products are accessible," said Gustavo Ruiz Moya, CEO, SafetyPay. "Our previous work with the Hinode Group put them in a good position to increase their reach of cash payment options for online shoppers in additional countries. We are grateful to be able to help extend access to e-commerce for the millions of non-banked or fraud-weary people while providing a risk-free and better purchasing experience."

SafetyPay operates in 18 countries across Latin America, Europe and North America, and has the largest payment network in Latin America, integrated by over 90% of the banks' coverage.

About SafetyPay

Founded in 2007, SafetyPay is a secure alternative payments platform that enables e-commerce transactions for consumers and merchants. With a comprehensive suite of B2C and B2B payment solutions available, the company eliminates common pain points associated with traditional payment methods. SafetyPay makes it possible for non-card holders and fraud-wary consumers to participate in the online marketplace - shoppers are connected to merchants worldwide and pay directly from their bank accounts or with cash in local currency, without fear of online fraud as their bank information is not shared online. For merchants, SafetyPay enables incremental sales by processing payments of underbanked and international consumers, and reduces the number of chargebacks and cross-border fees. The platform offers the largest payment network in Latin America integrated by over 90% of the banks' coverage and more than 200,000 cash collection points connecting shoppers and merchants in in 18 countries worldwide, across Latin America, Europe and North America.

About the Hinode GroupA 100% Brazilian cosmetics and wellness multinational company with over 30 years of experience. Hinode Group has three business models: direct sales, multilevel marketing and the franchising business. The company owns Hinode brands - with the following products: personal care, cosmetics, perfumery and makeup - and HND - focused on functional products linked to performance and well-being. The company is also focused on training and development of its consultants, with initiatives such as the Hinode University and the Pérolas Project, which aims to strengthen female leadership not only on the business landscape, but also in personal development and has already trained more than 415,000 women. In 2017, Hinode Group opened its 12,000 square meter factory in Jandira (SP, Brazil). Currently, the company operates in Peru, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador and Mexico.

