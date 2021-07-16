SAFETY RECALL NOTICE: Frontiersman Bear Spray

CHICAGO, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The mission of SABRE is to Make it Safe ™ for users of our products.

CHICAGO, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The mission of SABRE is to Make it Safe ™ for users of our products. As part of this pledge, SABRE recently issued a voluntary recall on select Frontiersman Bear Spray canisters to ensure optimal deployment. These products are being recalled because certain canisters may not spray upon depression of the discharge button posing a potential risk that the product may not discharge during a time of need.

For consumers who have purchased Frontiersman Bear Spray canisters that contain BOTH a yellow nozzle and one of the following expiration dates of 02/2024, 03/2024, 04/2024, 05/2024, 06/2024, SABRE is asking them to test their canisters to ensure that they properly spray, and to return those products to where purchased for immediate replacement if they are found not to deploy properly.

SABRE has since identified and corrected this problem whereas all Frontiersman Bear Spray canisters moving forward will properly deploy.

For more information regarding this voluntary recall, how to test spray a canister, and where and how to return a canister for replacement, please go to https://www.sabrered.com/bearsprayupdates.

For any questions or concerns regarding this matter, please contact SABRE directly at (800) 325-9568 or email CustomerSupport@SabreRed.com

About SABRE

The leading personal safety brand with police and consumers worldwide, SABRE has a long-standing reputation for providing reliable, easy-to-use personal safety solutions that help put more distance between the user and multiple threats. Only SABRE encourages users to Make It Safe so that they can live confidently with empowering personal safety products.

SABRE is committed to helping our global community. That commitment extends far beyond developing the world's finest personal protection products. We also support several charitable organizations by raising awareness and donating a portion of our proceeds including to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, whereas over $2 million has been donated to help in the search for a breast cancer cure, RAINN (Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network), and C.O.P.S. (Concerns for Police Survivors).

