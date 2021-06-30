SAFETY RECALL NOTICE: Frontiersman Bear Spray

CHICAGO, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The mission of SABRE is to Make it Safe ™ for users of our products.

CHICAGO, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The mission of SABRE is to Make it Safe ™ for users of our products. As part of this pledge, SABRE has issued a voluntary recall on select Frontiersman Bear Spray canisters to ensure optimal deployment. These products are being recalled because certain canisters may not spray upon depression of the discharge button posing a potential risk that the product may not discharge during a time of need. SABRE is asking all consumers who have Frontiersman Bear Spray with specific date codes to test their canisters to ensure that they properly spray, and to return those products that do not.

To identify if your Frontiersman Bear Spray may potentially be part of the recall, please inspect your canister. If the canisters contain

BOTH a yellow nozzle and one of the following expiration dates - 02/2024, 03/2024, 04/2024, 05/2024, 06/2024 (see below images), they may be subject to the recall (subject to testing outlined below). Photographs of the nozzle and location of the date codes are shown here:

If the canister meets both these criteria, the consumer should immediately test fire their Frontiersman Bear Spray. This must be done outdoors away from people and pets. A video and instructions demonstrating the correct procedure for testing Frontiersman Bear Spray can be found at https://www.sabrered.com/bearsprayupdates.

If the product sprays as intended, no further action is necessary. If it is determined that the canister does not spray, please return the canister to the retailer where originally purchased. If purchased directly from SABRE, one should complete out the Authorization Form found at https://www.sabrered.com/bearsprayupdates and email to Returns@SabreRed.com. Once the form is received, a SABRE customer support representative will email instructions on how to proceed further within 2 business days.

If you have any questions or concerns regarding this matter, please contact SABRE directly at (800) 325-9568 or email CustomerSupport@SabreRed.com.

About SABRE

The leading personal safety brand with police and consumers worldwide, SABRE has a long-standing reputation for providing reliable, easy-to-use personal safety solutions that help put more distance between the user and multiple threats. Only SABRE encourages users to Make It Safe so that they can live confidently with empowering personal safety products that they can trust.

SABRE is committed to helping our global community. That commitment extends far beyond developing the world's finest personal protection products. We also support several charitable organizations by raising awareness and donating a portion of our proceeds including to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, whereas over $2 million has been donated to help in the search for a breast cancer cure, RAINN (Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network), and C.O.P.S. (Concerns for Police Survivors).

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/safety-recall-notice-frontiersman-bear-spray-301322634.html

SOURCE SABRE