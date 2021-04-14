BOCA RATON, Fla., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Safety First Labs, purveyor of high-quality FDA-compliant sanitization, EPA-certified disinfectants and personal protection equipment and supplies, was recently nominated by Home Depot Pro as an "Outstanding New Partner."

Each year, Home Depot Pro recognizes exceptional vendors who value their partnership with the company and work to exceed customer expectations. Safety First Labs was credited with "displaying a commitment to the category's future success by introducing superior products and creating a proven implementation plan for product rollouts."

"We are very proud of our partnership with Home Depot Pro and look forward to our continued collaboration and success," said David Morrison, President of Safety First Labs.

The Home Depot Pro Awards ceremony will be held virtually on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at 5 p.m. EST. #APC2021 #HomeDepotPro #GoBeyond

About Safety First Labs

Safety First Lab's line of products has been carefully tested and established as the first line of defense against the worldwide pandemic and beyond. The company's high-quality FDA-certified line of personal protection equipment was designed to keep individuals as protected as possible at home and at work during these uncertain times. Safety First Lab's line of personal protection gear and industrial cleaners span a wide variety of products, such as, hand sanitizer, disinfectants, anti-microbials, cleaning wipes of all types, masks, gloves, gowns and much more.

For more information, call (561) 826-7593 or visit www.safetyfirstlabs.com.

Press Contact:

Hillary Reynolds9548151186

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/safety-first-labs-nominated-as-outstanding-new-partner-by-home-depot-pro-301269191.html

SOURCE Safety First Labs