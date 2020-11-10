SafeRide Launches VInsight™ - A Revolutionary Deep-Learning Vehicle Health Management Platform

The new AI-based platform enables efficient development and deployment of Integrated Vehicle Health Management solutions in passenger and commercial vehicles

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SafeRide Technologies, a leading provider of AI-based vehicle health management (VHM), data analytics, and cybersecurity solutions unveiled today vInsight™—an AI-based VHM development platform for OEMs, Tier 1 suppliers, aftermarket telematics vendors, and fleets. The vInsight platform includes a VHM development tool and inference engines targeted for in-vehicle and remote AI-based vehicle health monitoring.

vInsight Developer is a tool that enables customers to develop, train, optimize, test, and deploy state-of-the-art deep learning algorithms for VHM using a rich library of production grade models and design templates for major vehicle systems such as engine, transmission, emission, braking, battery management, and more. vInsight Developer can generate compressed and optimized models for embedded deployment onboard vehicles.

vInsight Edge is an embedded VHM runtime engine that is designed for gateway modules, domain controllers, and telematics modules. vInsight Cloud is a VHM runtime engine that supports legacy vehicles and aftermarket deployment. These runtime engines enable real-time inferencing using the trained VHM algorithms created by vInsight Developer.

"Advancements in autonomous driving, electrification, fuel efficiency, and emissions regulations are increasing vehicle complexity," said Gil Reiter, SafeRide's Vice President of Product Management and Marketing. "Traditional diagnostics methods can no longer describe the complex state and performance of the vehicle. This limitation creates an abundance of challenges, including vehicle quality issues and increasing costs of warranty claims, recalls, maintenance, and downtime."

Existing VHM solutions rely on diagnostic trouble codes (DTCs) and telematics data to detect and predict malfunctions. DTCs can only detect failures after they occur, and they provide limited insights about the problem. This leads to a complex and expensive repair process, and sometimes a wrong diagnosis. Telematics solutions are limited by network bandwidth and access to data; therefore, they fail to address the growing complexity of modern vehicles.

"Artificial intelligence, and specifically deep learning, is extremely efficient in processing data from complex systems and extracting valuable insights," said Dr. Sasha Apartsin, SafeRide's Head of Data Science. "Using advanced neural networks, SafeRide's vInsight platform enables the early detection of malfunctions and helps predict failures and identify the root cause of problems. vInsight Edge enables efficient deployment of these advanced health management capabilities onboard the vehicle, where access to thousands of signals is available in real time."

AI technology is vital for delivering advanced VHM capabilities. Nevertheless, domain knowledge and electromechanical expertise are also critical in configuring and tuning the AI algorithms. SafeRide's vInsight platform is designed with a hybrid approach that combines AI with physics and domain knowledge to deliver optimal performance. vInsight Developer enables customers and partners with vehicle domain expertise to combine their knowledge with SafeRide's models, templates, and design flows to deliver the required results in a short time, with little or no AI expertise.

vInsight uses SafeRide's award winning unsupervised and self-supervised deep learning technology. While other AI-based solutions learn from labeled data sets with abnormal health conditions, vInsight can learn from unlabeled data sets with only normal health conditions. This dramatically simplifies the data collection and training processes and enables VHM applications that were not possible before.

The vInsight Edge Runtime is pre-integrated with NXP Semiconductors' S32G Vehicle Network Processor for service-oriented gateways and domain controllers that can provide the processing performance and access to the vehicle-wide data needed for advanced VHM. NXP and SafeRide will present a webinar to discuss and demonstrate the vInsight platform on November 16 th at 11am EST.

"Real-time monitoring of vehicle health is of key interest to the automotive industry to address faults before they occur and reduce costs," said Brian Carlson, Global Marketing Director for Vehicle Control and Networking Solutions at NXP. "The NXP S32G processor combined with SafeRide's vInsight platform enables carmakers to realize advanced VHM for safer and more reliable vehicles, offering better user experiences for their customers."

SafeRide's vInsight solution is currently being deployed in pilot projects with several major OEMs and fleets.

