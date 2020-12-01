SafePass IDS Launches A New Era On The Fight Against COVID-19

DALLAS, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The nation has longed for a deterrent of the COVID-19 crisis and SafePass IDS (Intelligent Disinfectant Station) is the solution. SafePass IDS is a breakthrough system that works as the first line of defense against harmful pathogens. Industries in the United States and abroad are regarding the SafePass system as a means of protecting the general public so that large gatherings such as movie theaters, restaurants, schools, and universities can provide a level of confidence to consumers. Food processing plants have also reached out to the SafePass system for a solution to monitor employees and staff to help insure a COVID-free work environment. While the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the economy causing many businesses to close, unemployment rates to surge, and overall quality of life to suffer, providing a purifying system that is 99.9% effective is a solution for a crippled economy.

SafePass is the new era in full body disinfectant systems and is a breakthrough as the first line of defense of harmful pathogens. "Our mission is to eliminate germs, bacteria and virus spreading diseases throughout the country. SafePass IDS can reopen America safely and restore consumer confidence and stabilization of our economy," said Chris Anderson, Authorized Distributer.

Individuals walking up to the SafePass IDS station are presented with a temperature check and mask detection system. The system includes a mounted touchless hand sanitizer dispenser. The low dose ultraviolet C (UV-C) light sanitizing feature provides minimal light therapy with a wavelength between 200 and 400 nanometers. This process has been routinely used to kill bacteria and viruses and is documented to be harmless to the human body. The disinfectant solution contains an active ingredient of hydrogen peroxide H202 (200 ppm and vaporized) which is recommended by the FDA to kill viruses such as coronavirus. About SafePass

SafePass is an emerging company specializing in equipment developed to mitigate the transmission of COVID-19 and SARS-CoV-2. SafePass has sold over 150 of its signature disinfection stations worldwide. There are 3 distribution centers in the US (MD, TX and AR). Find out more at safepassids.com.This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

