Safeology™ Announces Formation Of Scientific Advisory Board To Fight COVID-19

SEATTLE, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Safeology ( www.safeology.com) has announced the formation of a Scientific Advisory Board that includes the medical doctor who gained international attention for treating the first U.S. patient diagnosed with COVID-19. The Board comprises leading experts who help Safeology™ navigate the use of UVC technology to fight COVID-19 and other pathogens. With M.D. and Ph.D. degrees in infectious disease, microbiology, chemical engineering and electrical engineering, the Board offers a comprehensive approach to fighting the pandemic.

"These scientists are highly sought after for their expertise. And now they're coming together to partner with Safeology to save lives," said Jim Mischel, CEO of Safeology. "We're able to access their phenomenal expertise and experience to guide the development of Safeology products and services that can eliminate the deadly potential of viruses like SARS-CoV-2."

The team includes:

George Diaz, M.D. - Infectious Disease Dr. Diaz is the Section Chief, Infectious Diseases, for Providence Regional Medical Center, part of the nation's third largest healthcare system. He treated the first patient diagnosed with COVID-19 in the U.S., and immediately became the national media's go-to expert on COVID-19, including features on CNN, NBC, FOX, CNBC and PBS. His leadership in the use of technology in the COVID pandemic has been featured in the New England Journal of Medicine Catalyst podcast, and he has served the U.S. State Department providing expertise in the treatment of COVID-19 in a Foreign Press Briefing.

He completed his medical residency and also served as a Chief Medical Resident at the University of Utah. He has been practicing Infectious Diseases at PRMCE since completing his Infectious Diseases training at the University of Washington in 2005, and also serves as the Medical Director of Antimicrobial Stewardship. He provides service to Providence as an Infectious Diseases Informaticist, focusing on improving patient care. In addition, he serves on the Clinical Affairs Committee and as a spokesman for the Infectious Diseases Society of America. He is currently the Chair of the Epic Infectious Diseases Steering Board and has an appointment as Clinical Assistant Professor at the Washington State University College of Medicine.

Joseph C. Anderson, Ph.D. - Chemical Engineering Dr. Anderson holds a B.S. in Chemical Engineering from Arizona State University and both an M.S. and Ph.D. in Chemical Engineering from the University of Washington. He has extensive training in bioengineering and physiology, disciplines that combine science, engineering, and mathematics to address problems in clinical medicine.

He completed two postdoctoral fellowships: one in Biomedical Engineering at the University of Michigan and the other in Pulmonary Medicine at the University of Washington. Currently, Dr. Anderson is an Affiliate Assistant Professor of Bioengineering at the University of Washington. His 25 years of research has involved benchtop testing, mathematical modeling and human subject experiments. These studies have resulted in nearly 50 peer-reviewed publications and three book chapters. Over the last 10+ years, he has helped medical device companies develop products that diagnose or treat diseases.

David M. Rockabrand, Ph.D. - Microbiology Dr. Rockabrand has devoted his entire career to the study of microbiology and infectious disease. He has served as a scientist, researcher, professor, and lecturer in the U.S., Gabon, Ghana, Egypt, Iraq and Ukraine.

He holds a B.S. degree in Biology from Southeast Missouri State University, an M.B.A. from Liberty University, and a Ph.D. in Microbiology from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. During his time in the military, Dr. Rockabrand focused on medical microbiology and global health. He held several prestigious positions, including Service Chief for Infectious Disease, at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. He has published over 50 articles and abstracts, many of which focus on infectious disease and bacteriology. Currently, Dr. Rockabrand serves as both the Associate Professor of Biology at Liberty University and as the Assistant Professor of Preventive Medicine/Biostatistics at the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences.

Rolf S. Bergman, Ph.D. - Electrical Engineering Dr. Bergman is recognized as a technical authority on UV lighting, and is an internationally renowned consultant to the lighting industry. His career has comprised product development oversight, authoring technical product reviews, providing expert witness testimony, and conducting lighting laboratory reviews.

He holds both B.A. and Ph.D. degrees in Electrical Engineering from the University of Minnesota. Following graduation, Dr. Bergman started his career at GE Lighting. After working in the Research Laboratory and other Advanced Engineering Departments, he was named Chief Scientist, Lighting Technology. As a consultant, he has worked with lighting laboratories in Shanghai, China, Hungary, Beijing, and Sweden. He has been contracted by the Department of Energy to review lamp technology proposals. His current focus is consulting as an assessor for National Voluntary Laboratory Accreditation Program Energy Efficient Lighting Products, assessing over 90 laboratories to date.

About Safeology™Created by the same team that leads Electric Mirror ®, the world's largest manufacturer of lighted-mirror technology products, Safeology specializes in UVC-light disinfection. Crafting LEDs, lamps, and related IoT technology, Safeology employs researchers, engineering and R&D teams to provide wireless product solutions that reduce the airborne and surface spread of viruses and other pathogens. Guided by a preeminent Scientific Advisory Board with world-class experts in infectious disease, microbiology, bioengineering, and electrical engineering, Safeology is leading the 21 st century vanguard in the battle against pathogenic illness. Learn more about the future of disinfection at www.Safeology.com.

