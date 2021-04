Safelite Group Acquires Troy Auto Glass

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Safelite ® Group, the nation's leading vehicle glass services and recalibration company and owner of Safelite ® AutoGlass, announced today an agreement to acquire the assets of Troy Auto Glass in Troy, Michigan. The transaction was completed on Wednesday, April 28, 2021.

"Welcoming associates from Troy Auto Glass is such a great pleasure," said Tom Feeney, president and CEO of Safelite Group. "Their talented team takes pride in providing old-fashioned and friendly service, earning them a highly respected reputation for over 55 years. And their mission and values nicely align with ours, making this acquisition a terrific addition to our business."

Safelite is known for its excellence with vehicle glass repair, replacement and recalibration services. "While we're a national brand, we understand and value the personal care and memorable customer service we provide in every community," Feeney said. "We look forward to serving even more customers under our Safelite AutoGlass brand."

Troy Auto Glass will leverage Safelite's excellent operational systems, advanced safety system expertise (recalibrations), world-class distribution network, global purchasing power and strong insurance and commercial relationships.

About Safelite GroupSafelite ® Group is a multi-faceted vehicle glass and claims management service organization based in Columbus, Ohio, and operating company-owned facilities in 50 states. The company, which has been in business since 1947, is comprised of two major business operations: Safelite AutoGlass ®, a vehicle glass repair, replacement and recalibration services provider and Safelite ® Solutions, which offers fleet and insurance claims management services for vehicle glass and other claims. The company employs nearly 16,000 people throughout the United States. Safelite is a subsidiary of Belron ®. Safelite AutoGlass is the largest vehicle glass repair, replacement and recalibration company under one brand in the world.

