Safehold To Present At Nareit's REITworld: 2020 Annual Conference

Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE) announced today that Jay Sugarman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a moderated discussion at Nareit's REITworld: 2020 Annual Conference in New York, NY on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 12:00pm ET.

The Company's presentation will be available to registered REITworld participants. Registration is complimentary and may be completed via this link. The Company will post a replay of the presentation, when available, in the "Investors" section of the Company's website at www.safeholdinc.com.

In addition, Safehold will also be hosting an interactive breakout session immediately following the presentation at 12:30pm ET. The breakout session will be done via Zoom and can be accessed through Safehold's website, www.safeholdinc.com, in the "Investors" section.

About Safehold:

Safehold Inc. (SAFE) - Get Report is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk. The Company, which is taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) and is managed by its largest shareholder, iStar Inc., seeks to deliver safe, growing income and long-term capital appreciation to its shareholders. Additional information on Safehold is available on its website at www.safeholdinc.com.

