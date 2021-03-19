Safehold Declares First Quarter 2021 Common Stock Dividend

Safehold Inc. (SAFE) - Get Report announced today that the Company's Board of Directors has declared common stock dividends of $0.16224 per share for the first quarter of 2021. The dividend represents an annualized rate of $0.64896 per share and is payable on April 15, 2021 to holders of record on March 31, 2021.

About Safehold:

Safehold Inc. (SAFE) - Get Report is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk. The Company, which is taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) and is managed by its largest shareholder, iStar Inc., seeks to deliver safe, growing income and long-term capital appreciation to its shareholders. Additional information on Safehold is available on its website at www.safeholdinc.com.

