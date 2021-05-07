Safehold Announces Jeremy Fox-Geen Stepping Down As Chief Financial Officer

Safehold Inc. (SAFE) - Get Report announced today that Chief Financial Officer Jeremy Fox-Geen will be leaving Safehold's manager, iStar Inc., this month to join a company in the cryptocurrency infrastructure space.

Jay Sugarman, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We thank Jeremy for his contributions at Safehold, and wish him well in his next endeavor. Given our strong capital markets and investor relations teams, as well as our deep accounting and tax team, we will not seek a replacement in the near term, while we continue to execute upon our strategy of scaling the ground lease ecosystem and ensuring the full value of our portfolio is recognized by investors."

Jeremy Fox-Geen said, "While excited for my new opportunity, I am saddened to leave such a high-quality institution. iStar and Safehold are great companies, with strong leadership and a terrific team. I look forward to watching their continued success."

About Safehold:

Safehold Inc. (SAFE) - Get Report is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high-quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk. The Company, which is taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) and is managed by its largest shareholder, iStar Inc., seeks to deliver safe, growing income and long-term capital appreciation to its shareholders. Additional information on Safehold is available on its website at www.safeholdinc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210507005468/en/