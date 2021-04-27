SAFEGUARD SCIENTIFICS TO RELEASE FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS ON THURSDAY, MAY 6th

Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for Thursday, May 6th at 5:00 pm ET

RADNOR, Pa., April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (SFE) - Get Report will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 after the market close on Thursday, May 6, 2021.

CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST DETAILS

Please call 10-15 minutes prior to the call to register.

Date: Thursday, May 6, 2021

Time: 5:00 pm ET

Webcast: www.safeguard.com/events

Live Number: 844-200-6205

Replay Number: 929-458-6194

Access Code: 041438

Speakers: Chief Executive Officer, Eric C. Salzman; and Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Mark A. Herndon

Format: Discussion of the first quarter of 2021 financial results followed by Q&A

Replay will be available through June 7, 2021 at 11:59 pm ET. For more information please contact IR@safeguard.com .

About Safeguard ScientificsHistorically, Safeguard Scientifics (SFE) - Get Report has provided capital and relevant expertise to fuel the growth of technology-driven businesses. Safeguard has a distinguished track record of fostering innovation and building market leaders that spans more than six decades. Currently, Safeguard is pursuing a focused strategy to value-maximize and monetize its ownership interests over a multiyear time frame to drive shareholder value. For more information, please visit www.safeguard.com.

SAFEGUARD CONTACT:Mark HerndonChief Financial Officer(610) 975-4913mherndon@safeguard.com