Today, Walgreens and Safeguard announced an exciting new collaboration with Americares to launch the Hope is in Your Hands program, which will provide 10 million handwashes to communities and families in need. Americares, a health-focused relief and development organization, helps communities prepare for, respond to and recover from disasters; increase access to medicine and medical supplies; improve and expand clinical services; and prevent disease and promote good health.

Safeguard Hand Soap and Walgreens Collaborate with Americares to Bring 10 Million Handwashes to Communities in Need (Photo: Business Wire).

According to the CDC, regular hand washing is one of the best ways to remove germs, avoid getting sick, and prevent the spread of germs to others 1. With the approach of cold and flu season, combined with the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, access to hand hygiene products is more critical than ever. Walgreens and Safeguard are teaming up to donate $300,000 worth of liquid hand soap to Americares to help ensure that underserved families and communities have access to this critical product.

Americares plans to distribute the products to partner clinics and hospitals worldwide, including safety net health centers serving low-income, uninsured and under-insured families in the United States.

"Underserved communities often face barriers that make it difficult for them to access high-quality health hygiene products," said Americares President and CEO Christine Squires. "This generous donation from Walgreens and Safeguard will help us provide families in need with essential hygiene items to promote healthy handwashing habits and help protect them against infectious diseases, including COVID-19."

"As the pandemic continues to impact all of us, it is disproportionately impacting marginalized communities. Safeguard is deeply committed to stepping up as a force for good with strategic partners such as Americares and Walgreens," said Freddy Bharucha, Senior Vice President, North America & Global Personal Care, Procter & Gamble. "Through the Hope is in Your Hands program, we'll continue to drive the importance of good handwashing as the first line of defense against disease, including COVID-19. Safeguard has been educating children on proper hygiene habits since 1963, and that commitment is as important today as it was then. We want to be sure families in every community have access to trusted hand hygiene essentials to keep their families healthy."

During October 2021, shoppers can visit Walgreens in-store or online to buy one liquid soap hand and receive another for 50% off. To learn more from health care professionals about the importance of handwashing, visit Safeguardna.com.

About Americares

Americares is a health-focused relief and development organization that saves lives and improves health for people affected by poverty or disaster. Each year, Americares reaches 90 countries on average, including the United States, with life-changing health programs, medicine, medical supplies and emergency aid. Americares is the world's leading nonprofit provider of donated medicine and medical supplies. For more information, visit americares.org.

About Walgreens

Walgreens ( www.walgreens.com) is included in the United States segment of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (Nasdaq: WBA), a global leader in retail pharmacy. As America's most loved pharmacy, health and beauty company, Walgreens purpose is to champion the health and well-being of every community in America. Operating more than 9,000 retail locations across America, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, Walgreens is proud to be a neighborhood health destination serving approximately 8 million customers each day. Walgreens pharmacists play a critical role in the U.S. healthcare system by providing a wide range of pharmacy and healthcare services. To best meet the needs of customers and patients, Walgreens offers a true omnichannel experience, with platforms bringing together physical and digital, supported by the latest technology to deliver high-quality products and services in local communities nationwide.

About Safeguard

Since it was launched in the U.S. in 1963, Safeguard has been committed to protecting families by washing away germs and bacteria, as well as educating children on proper hygiene habits. Safeguard's creative approach to teaching kids handwashing has been implemented in 15 countries reaching nearly 100 million children over the past 10 years. Outside the U.S., the brand runs a widely watched cartoon series, Commander Safeguard, which reinforces good handwashing behavior and averages three million YouTube viewers on some episodes.

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit http://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands. For other P&G news, visit us at www.pg.com/news.

1 https://www.cdc.gov/handwashing/index.html

